united-airlines-passengers-zip-tie-deranged-man-after-he-destroys-plane-in-chaotic-video

A new video captures a United Airlines passenger standing on his seat, kicking and attempting to destroy before other passengers step in. The wild footage was captured on a United Airlines flight from Austin to Los Angeles on November 16.

Videos by Suggest

The person is seen occupying both an aisle and an exit row seat while forcefully kicking the middle chair, pushing it into the empty row behind. Dressed in a dark sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and white Nike trainers, the man persistently uses his right foot to stomp on the seat.

The video shows a man repeatedly attempting to dismantle a seat for about 25 seconds. It ends with him jumping on it.

On November 16, video captured a bizarre moment on a United Airlines flight from Austin to Los Angeles when a passenger repeatedly kicked a seat. pic.twitter.com/wRdqhHCUi3 — MP (@Mp220Mp) November 26, 2024

The reasons behind the man’s tantrum remain unclear. After the incident, United Airlines confirmed that the individual had been banned from all future flights with the airline.

An Eyewitness Recounts Helping Restrain the Unruly United Airlines Passenger

However, there seems to be a good reason as to why the clip cuts out before the enraged passenger is restrained. The man filming was also forced to help subdue the irate man.

The clip was recorded by Gino Galofaro, an addiction counselor based in San Diego, California. He recalled waking up to the commotion and helped restrain the man.

“I woke up to him kicking the seat,” Galofaro said, per The Daily Mail. “The flight attendant walked by a couple of times. Nobody was doing anything.”

However, Galofaro and two other passengers sprang into action.

“I restrained him and two other passengers were already getting zip ties so we zip tied his hands and feet and seat belted him to the seat. We were 40 minutes from LAX,” he added.

“Police came onboard when we landed.”

Galofaro also added his desire to connect with the man’s family to explore how he might assist them.

United Airlines reported that the airplane carried 76 passengers and a crew of five.

“On November 16, local law enforcement met United flight 502 upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport after a customer became disruptive,” a spokesperson for the airline explained.

“We thank our crew for helping address the situation and working to ensure the safety of everyone on board. We’ve banned this customer from future United flights,” they added.