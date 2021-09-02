‘Unbelievably Lonely’ Calista Flockhart Headed For Split From Harrison Ford?

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have received plenty of harsh criticism about their relationship because of their 20 year age gap. But did that significant age gap put a wedge in the couple’s relationship? Last year, one tabloid claimed that Ford and Flockhart were headed towards divorce because of the 20 years between the two. Now, Gossip Cop is looking back on the story to see the state of the couple’s relationship today.

Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart ‘On The Rocks?’

One year ago, Woman’s Day claimed that Ford and Flockhart were on the verge of divorce because Flockhart was “totally underwhelmed” about living with her husband. The magazine described Ford as a “grumpy old man” who wasn’t willing to change his ways. Another reason Flockhart grew sick of Ford was that her son, Liam, went off to school at Amherst College.

A third reason the tabloid alleged Flockhart was growing apart from Ford was because of his reckless flying. An insider close to the couple noted Flockhart “desperately wishes he’d quit, for everyone’s safety, not just his!” With her son going off to college and Ford making time to fly as often as possible, the tabloid said she was “going to be unbelievably lonely.”

Are Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart Still Together?

Woman’s Day thrives on creating stories based on the age difference between Ford and Flockhart, and this narrative was no different. Gossip Cop immediately dismissed this story after one of Flockhart’s reps called it “false.” Additionally, Flockhart has repeatedly gone on the record to say she doesn’t care about the age gap between her and Ford. “It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all,” Flockhart said.

If Flockhart isn’t bothered by the age difference, why do the tabloids care so much? It’s pretty obvious the magazine is forming a story based on a tired excuse. Gossip Cop wasn’t giving the story credit then, and we still don’t today.

Other False Stories About Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart

Several other magazines, like New Idea, have published false stories about Ford and Flockhart. One source said that Flockhart was going to leave Ford because of his love of flying. After Ford had a “near-miss” while flying a two-seater plane, Flockhart said that was the last straw. A spokesperson for Ford dismissed the claim, so Gossip Cop doesn’t give the story much credit.

The National Enquirer has also used Ford’s age to formulate false stories. In 2019, the tabloid claimed his family and friends were concerned for his health because he was working out too much. Again, a spokesperson called the narrative false and “shameful.”