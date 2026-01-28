U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Attacked With ‘Unknown’ Substance By Man During Minneapolis Town Hall

Amid heightened concerns of political violence, U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man who sprayed her with an “unknown” substance during a town hall.

Videos by Suggest

As Omar was calling for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to resign following the fatal shootings of Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the man stood up and yelled at the politician before spraying her.

He was then tackled by Omar’s security team and arrested.

A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 27, 2026. (Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Following the incident, Omar continued her speech by declaring, “These f—ing a—holes are not going to get away with it.”

She further stated, “I’ve survived war, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation or whatever these people think they can throw at me, because I’m built that way.”

Omar later took to social media to confirm, “I’m ok. I’m a survivor, so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.”

“I don’t let bullies win,” she then added. “Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

The man has since been identified as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak.

President Trump Makes Bold Claim About the Attack on Representative Ilhan Omar

Although other government officials have condemned the attack on Representative Ilhan Omar, President Trump had a different take on the incident.

While speaking to ABC News, the world leader made a bold claim about the attack. “I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud,” he said about Omar. “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

When asked if he had seen the video of the attack, President Trump stated, “I haven’t seen it. No, no. I hope I don’t have to bother.”

President Trump has been a well-known critic of Representative Ilhan Omar. He made comments about her just hours before the attack.

“She comes from a country that’s a disaster,” he said while in Iowa. “It’s considered, I think, the worst [country]. It’s not even a country.”

Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the U.S. in 1995 at the age of 12. She has represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District since 2019.

Among those who condemned the attack are GOP representatives Nancy Mace, Mike Lawler, and Mark Alford.