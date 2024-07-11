Two Women Charged With Murdering ‘Sugar Daddy,’ Cutting Off His Thumb to Keep Access to Accounts

Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department has arrested and charged two women for allegedly murdering their “sugar daddy” and using his severed thumb to access his financial accounts.

According to court records obtained by CBS News, the women were identified as 19-year-old Audrey Miller and 22-year-old Taylor Gray. Both were accused of murdering their “sugar daddy,” who was identified as 53-year-old Fasil Teklemariam.

The Metropolitan Police Department discovered Teklemariam with multiple stab wounds and several other injuries in the bedroom of his apartment on April 5. Among the injuries include his right thumb being severed.

Records also show that Miller and Gray are two of the five suspects listed in connection to Teklemariam’s death. Another suspect, 34-year-old Tommy Whack, was arrested and charged in May for being connected to the case. The other two suspects are men.

The Metropolitan Police Department further pointed out in the records it discovered evidence that suggests that cleaning products were used to conceal and/or eliminate evidence. However, some of the evidence, such as fingerprints, were found at the crime scene.

CCTV video of the apartment building’s lobby shows both Miller and Gray walking in on the night their “sugar daddy” was murdered. The footage also shows three of the suspects, including Gray, returning on April 3 at around 2 a.m. They had stolen several items from Teklemariam that night.

Two days later, police were called when Teklemariam’s body was finally discovered and reported.

In addition to Teklemariam’s thumb, other items stolen from the apartment were a cellphone, tablet, and another electronic device.

Witnesses Say the Victim Was One of the Suspect’s ‘Sugar Daddy’

While speaking to police, witnesses stated that one of the suspects, Gray, had visited the apartment building at least twice before the murder. They also said Teklemariam had been her “sugar daddy.”

The same witness also stated they heard the group of involved people had cut Teklemariam’s thumb off. They also overheard something about him being stabbed.

The witness then saw Gray using Teklemariam’s missing thumb to access his bank account to pay for Ubers and purchase alcohol as well as other substances. They then said Gray may have used Cah App accounts to collect money from the man as well.

Before his death, Teklemariam had filed a police report against Gray. He alleged she had something to do with his phone going missing. He also claimed she was involved with $1,600 in charges to his Cash App account.

Gray and Miller are now facing charges of armed felony murder in the first degree in connection with Teklemariam’s death.