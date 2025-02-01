TV Legend Paul Laing’s Cause of Death Released

An inquest has uncovered the cause of death of Paul Stewart Laing, a revered figure in the world of British television.

Laing was the director of New Faces, the talent show that launched the careers of iconic British entertainers like Les Dennis, Marti Caine, and Showaddywaddy. Per the Express, he also produced and directed popular programs such as Celebrity Squares, The Golden Shot, This Is Your Life, and What’s My Line?

On January 15th, an inquest in Plymouth, Devon, revealed that 83-year-old Laing passed away in a local hospital from septicaemia caused by sepsis. His death occurred two weeks after undergoing keyhole surgery to remove his gallbladder, according to Express.

Plymouth Hospital Consultant Aditya Kanwar explained that Laing was “very unfortunate” as “some bugs were left behind” following the surgery. His body was unable to fight off the infection, leading to a rapid decline in his condition. Tragically, he passed away in January 2023.

An integral part of the shape of modern television, a lovely person, a truly wonderful father, a peerless grandad/ grandpa who was loved hugely & will be missed enormously.

My darling dad Paul Stewart Laing 1939-2023

I talked about him a lot on here so wanted to share this too💔

Laing underwent surgery at Derriford Hospital after struggling with gallstone issues for eight years. Devon area coroner Nicholas Lane concluded that the cause of death was natural, with complications from the recent surgery contributing to the outcome.

Four days after his surgery, the TV director was released from the hospital and appeared to be recovering well. However, nine days later, he woke up feeling seriously unwell.

Doctors Allegedly Acknowledged the Surgery ‘Likely’ Caused the Infection Which Led to Paul Laing’s Death

Laing was diagnosed with sepsis, and the court was informed that the procedure carried a known risk of infection.

He was rushed into surgery in an urgent effort to identify the source of the sepsis. However, shortly after being anesthetized, he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away soon after.

Doctors reportedly acknowledged that his previous surgery had ‘likely’ been the cause of the infection.

Meanwhile, despite a highly successful television career, Paul Stewart Laing chose to take early retirement in 1992, dedicating his time to cherishing moments with his family.

Cheers to you Dad

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AlqsKMoPn2 — Jemima Laing (@jemimalaing) December 31, 2023

“My dad loved living in Plymouth and spending time on his boat at Sutton Harbour,” his daughter Jemima Laing wrote upon his death. “We are all very proud of his brilliant career and everything he achieved. [However,] it was his family and his partner who were most important to him.”

“His four children and seven grandchildren will find it very difficult to get used to the absence of his larger-than-life presence, as will Margaret, his partner of 36 years,” she added.