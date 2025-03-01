TV Host Daniel Bisogno Dead at 51, Cause of Death Revealed

Daniel Bisogno, the beloved TV Azteca broadcaster and longtime co-host of entertainment news show Ventaneando, has passed away.

The announcement, along with the veteran TV personality’s cause of death, was shared on Thursday, Feb. 20, through a statement posted on the show’s official social media accounts.

“It is with deepest sadness that we regret to report news we never wanted to give: our beloved Daniel Bisogno has just passed away due to complications he suffered after the liver transplant he underwent last September,” the network wrote in Spanish.

Bisogno was only 51.

“Ventaneando is in mourning. Gone is one of our most outstanding members. Rest in peace. We will honor his memory always,” the network added.

On February 12, Alejandro Bisogno, appeared on Ventaneando and shared an update on his brother’s health, describing it as “very delicate.” While Alejandro noted that the transplant had gone smoothly and “in order,” complications arose afterward, leading to frequent hospital visits.

Colleagues Pay Tribute to Daniel Bisogno

Pati Chapoy, the creator and co-host of Ventaneando, also announced Bisogno’s passing on X.

“It is with immense sadness that I inform you that Daniel Bisogno has passed away,” she wrote in Spanish.

Con inmensa tristeza les informo que #Daniel Bisogno falleció. pic.twitter.com/1cosEbnG9N — Pati Chapoy (@ChapoyPati) February 21, 2025

Benjamín Salinas, VP at Grupo Salinas, who owns TV Azteca, also took to social media to mourn the passing of Bisogno.

“We deeply regret the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Daniel Bisogno, he will always be remembered with great affection by the entire @Azteca family. We send our deepest condolences to all his family and friends,” Salinas wrote on X in Spanish.

Since 1997, Bisogno has been a prominent co-host of Ventaneando, joining the show just a year after its debut in 1996. Beyond television, he has showcased his talent on stage in the musical Lagunilla, Mi Barrio. His acting career also includes appearances in notable 1980s films such as El Más Valiente del Mundo, Fieras Contra Fieras, and Y Nunca Más.

Bisogno is also survived by his 8-year-old daughter, Michaela, whom he shares with his former wife, Cristina Riva Palacio.