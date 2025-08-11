tv-and-radio-host-james-whale-dead-at-74

James Whale, the veteran radio DJ, television personality, and Britain’s original “shock jock,” has passed away.

“We are sad to announce that James Whale MBE died earlier today, aged 74, following a lengthy battle with cancer,” Whale’s employers, TalkTV, wrote on Instagram on Aug. 4. “As a broadcasting legend for over 50 years, James will be missed by so many at Talk and the wider News UK family.”

His wife, Nadine Lamont-Brown, confirmed the news, saying he “slipped away very gently” and “left with a smile on his face.”

Whale was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2000 and had a kidney removed, per the Independent. After treatment, the cancer went into remission, inspiring him to help found Kidney Cancer UK. In 2020, he revealed the cancer had returned and spread to his lungs, spine, and brain. Despite a terminal diagnosis, he continued working and speaking openly about his illness.

“A lot of people in my position don’t admit they have an illness because they think it’s a sign of weakness,” Whale explained on his radio show back in 2022. “Some of the fittest people on the planet get cancer.”

“I can hear you’re a bit sad,” he told a caller. “Please don’t be sad. I’ve had a great life. I’ve been very, very lucky, and I haven’t gone yet, but when I do go, you can raise a glass of very nice red wine and you will know that I’ve enjoyed my life.”

James Whale Rose to Fame in the 1980s

James Whale became famous in the 1980s for his direct style, dry humor, and no-nonsense approach on The James Whale Radio Show, building a loyal audience.

Throughout his career, he hosted Whale On, Dial Midnight, and Central Weekend Live for ITV, as well as Talk About for BBC One. In 2008, he published his autobiography, Almost A Celebrity: A Lifetime of Night-Time. He also competed on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

After his experience with cancer, Whale founded the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015. In 2018, his first wife, Melinda Maxted, passed away from lung cancer. He received an MBE for services to broadcasting and charity in the 2024 New Year Honours.

In May 2025, Whale revealed that he had discontinued treatment. Just days before his passing, he released a final episode of his podcast. He expressed his gratitude to listeners and bid them farewell.

“We’ve had a good time together, haven’t we?” Whale told his wife before adding, “Thank you for being a listener. I hope it helps in some way, and who knows what’s next? So, I can only say au revoir.”