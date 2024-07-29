Tupac’s Family Hires Lawyers Over Claim Diddy Paid for Rapper’s Murder

2024 has been a year to forget for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In March, the hip-hop mogul’s homes were raided by the FBI and Homeland Security. Then in May, CNN released an alarming video of Combs abusing his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Tupac’s Family Lawyers up Amid Diddy Allegations

The charges facing Combs led to a slew of other people coming forward, telling of other crimes he committed that went unresolved. Most recently Combs’ name surfaced in the untimely murder of rap star Tupac Shakur.

So in preparation for a potential bombshell announcement, Shakur’s family has begun to lawyer up according to TMZ.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us members of Tupac’s still-living relatives have retained attorneys Alex Spiro and Christopher Clore. As well as a team of investigators,” TMZ wrote.

“To look into Keefe D’s resurfaced allegation that Diddy offered to pay him and his crew money to take Pac out in the ’90s.”

Diddy was cited more than 70 times in prosecutors’ recent legal filings. These recent filings come after damning testimony from gangster Duane “Keefe D” Davis. Davis is the man currently being prosecuted for the murder of Shakur.

Shakur’s Family Furious Over Drake Song

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has been in the news recently.

Earlier this summer Drake dropped a diss track entitled “Taylor Made.” It featured A.I.-generated verses from legendary West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg and Shakur.

The A.I.-generated verses from Snoop and Tupac were an obvious shot at rap star Kendrick Lamar, with whom Drake had been feuding. They are two California icons Kendrick referenced as his inspiration several times. However, not everyone found humor in Drake’s song, which has since been deleted from YouTube. Tupac’s estate said that they were ‘dismayed’ by the track.

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” the statement reads.

“Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”