Tupac Shakur’s Family Hires Team to Investigate Alleged Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Link to Murder

In a new development in the unsolved Tupac Shakur murder case, the late rapper’s family has now hired a team to investigate Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged link.

Nearly 30 years after Shakur’s death at 25 years old, his family is ready to find out more about who was involved in the infamous murder, Court TV reported. The rapper was shot and killed while driving in Las Vegas in Sept. 1996. less than a week later, he succumbed to his injuries.

In Sept. 2023, former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the murder. He previously claimed that Diddy offered him $1 million for a hit on Tupac Shakur.

The rappers had an infamous feud.

The potential investigation comes months after Shakur’s family reportedly hired lawyers to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Combs. They were notably looking into Keefe’s claims that Diddy put the $1 million hit on Tupac. “People from Diddy’s past are coming forward and providing info,” one source said at the time.

Diddy Previously Denied Any Connection to the 1994 Robbery and Shooting of Tupac Shakur

In a 2008 interview, Diddy vehemently denied any connection to the 1994 robbery and shooting of Tupac Shakur. The incident happened two years before Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas.

“The story is a lie,” he said at the time. He responded to the story by Los Angeles Times in which he was connected to Shakur’s infamous murder. “It is beyond ridiculous and completely false.”

He continued by stating, “Neither [the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during, or after it happened. I am shocked that the Los Angeles Times would be irresponsible as to publish such a baseless and completely untrue story.”

The 1994 incident sparked a feud between East and West Coast rappers. The feud ultimately led to the deaths of Shakur and B.I.G.

The Los Angeles Times further revealed that its 2008 story was based on FBI records, interviews with people at the scene of the shooting, and statements by the FBI by an informant. However, none of the sources were named.

The story revealed that associates of Diddy, who had overseen B.I.G.’s career, lured Shakur to a New York City studio. The reason behind the attack was Tupac Shakur had “disrespected” Diddy and B.I.G.