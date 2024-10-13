Tupac Shakur’s Brother Says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is ‘Quite High’ on List of Murder Suspects

Days after Tupac Shakur’s family hired a legal team to investigate Diddy’s involvement in the 1996 murder, the late rapper’s stepbrother is publicly speaking out.

Videos by Suggest

Mopreme Shakur, who rapped alongside Tupac in the group Thug Life, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, Oct. 11, to talk about DIddy and his involvement in Tupac’s death.

Tupac was shot and killed while driving in Las Vegas in Sept. 1996. Less than a week later, the famous rapper succumbed to his injuries.

Due to the years-long feud between him and Tupac Shakur, many suspected Diddy had something to do with the murder. However, in 2008, Diddy stated in a now-retracted story for the Los Angeles Times that neither he nor Notorious B.I.G. had “any knowledge of any attack on Tupac.”

Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in Los Angeles less than six months after Tupac’s death.

"I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out'."



Mopreme Shakur tells Piers Morgan what was said when Diddy called him to deny involvement in the murder of his brother Tupac.



📺 https://t.co/UOIpfYDgnV@piersmorgan | @MopremeShakur pic.twitter.com/UBBz5vZyhk — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 11, 2024

Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother now believes there’s more to the story. “My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a 100 percent honest statement,” Moprene told Piers Morgan regarding the 2008 remarks. “So, again, we gotta find out what’s true and what’s false. What’s real and what’s fake.”

“The theory involving him [Diddy] is quite high on the list.”

Tupac Shakur’s Brother Wants an Investigation Into Diddy’s Involvement in the Rapper’s Murder

Moprene Shakur also told Morgan that Didd tried to deny the allegations of his involvement in Tupac’s murder in person. DJ Big Boy had set up a meeting between Diddy and Moprene in Los Angeles several years after Tupac’s murder.

“[He] basically said he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder,” Moprene recalled. “I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out, so we’re going to see.’ Here we are, 27, 28 years later, it looks like there’s some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have.”

Allegations about Diddy’s involvement resurfaced last year when former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the murder. He previously claimed that Diddy offered him $1 million for a hit on Tupac Shakur.

Shakur’s family reportedly hired lawyers to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Combs.

Morgan asked if he thought Diddy was lying to him during the meeting. Moprene answered, “Quite possibly, and it’s kind of looking that way, in my opinion.”

Although Diddy has never been accused, indicted, or charged in connection to the murder, Moprenesaid said “it’s time” for the allegations to be investigated.