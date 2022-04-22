Tucker Carlson’s Wife Allegedly Furious Over Anchor’s New Best Friend, Unverified Gossip Claims

Is Tucker Carlson‘s wife furious about his close relationship with a certain musician? One tabloid claims the TV anchor’s social life is starting to worry his wife. Here’s what we know about Tucker Carlson’s alleged wild behavior.

Tucker Carlson ‘Suffering Bizarre Midlife Crisis’?

This week, the Globe reports Tucker Carlson has struck up an unlikely friendship with Kid Rock, and his wife Susan isn’t happy about it. “He’s acting weird—even for him—and he’s so enthralled with Kid he wants to hand out with him and maybe go on the road and see the country through the musician’s eyes,” an insider spills. “Tucker’s tired of being seen as boring and dull. He’s still an ultra-conservative, but Kid wants to go out and be wild and Tucker is totally up for it! He’s willing to trade foie gras for steak and loud music!”

Carlson recently sat down with Rock for an interview in Nashville, and sources say the pair couldn’t get enough of each other. “Tucker’s friends are shaking their heads,” the tipster dishes. “He wants to be a cool dude like his new pal, and they worry how this wild streak will affect his home life. Susan can’t be happy he’s hanging out with Kid, who can be as bad an influence as they come. She prefers the dull and boring Tucker who wears preppy pullovers!”

Is Tucker Carlson Going On Tour With Kid Rock?

This report is strange, even for the Globe. First of all, the only evidence that we have for this alleged “bromance” is a televised interview that aired a month ago. While Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson may have hit it off, they parted ways shortly after. And even if they struck up a deeper friendship, Rock is a rolling stone with a home base in Nashville while Carlson films his show in New York City. Just their day-to-day distance from one another would make it hard for Rock to have any influence on Carlson at all—let alone a bad one.

Not to mention, it’s Carlson’s job to connect with the people he interviews. He may have talked about admiring Rock’s “free” lifestyle, but we seriously doubt it was out of envy. Carlson has the highest ratings of any single-anchor news show on television; plenty of people in his field envy him, so we seriously doubt he’s jumping ship over a single sit-down with Rock. And it should go without saying that it would be absolutely ridiculous for Carlson to go on tour with Rock. While anything’s possible, that notion is just a bit too outlandish for us to take seriously.

The Magazine On Tucker Carlson

While the Globe seldom dives into Carlson’s personal life like this, the tabloid certainly has had plenty to say about his professional life. Last year, the outlet reported that Fox News’ top brass was worried Tucker Carlson was taking things too far. Then the magazine alleged Sean Hannity was terrified of Carlson and worried he was out to get him. Clearly, the Globe isn’t the most reliable source anywhere Carlson is concerned.

