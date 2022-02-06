Tucker Carlson Allegedly Forcing Fox News Anchors To Quit Amid Series Of Big-Name Network Departures

Is Tucker Carlson forcing his competition off of Fox News? One tabloid claims Carlson is strategizing to protect his spot at the top of the network. Here’s the latest Fox News gossip.

‘Top Dog’ Tucker Carlson ‘Out-Foxes’ His Competition?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Fox News is “bleeding talent” as it loses star reporter after star reporter. And, apparently, Tucker Carlson is to blame. The far-right talking head has dominated network news for a couple of years now, but it hasn’t been without making enemies. Now, reporters are walking out in protest of Carlson’s controversial takes, but the Tucker Carlson Tonight host couldn’t be happier about it.

Shortly after Carlson aired the controversial documentary Patriot Purge, Fox’s staff began dropping off of the network like flies. Longtime pundits on the network Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes walked out in protest. Yet the network did little to stop them, standing behind Carlson as he continued to rake in the viewers. But when veteran reporter Chris Wallace announced his departure, the network offered him a “megabucks deal” to stick around. “He was not happy with Tucker’s Patriot Purge special,” an insider dishes. “Management knew Chris was leaving. His contract was up and he opted not to renew it.”

But Wallace and the others were small fish compared to Carlson, and the only one he’s truly threatened by is Sean Hannity. “The real competition at Fox is between Hannity and Carlson,” the tipster reveals. “Chris was annoying, but no one paid him much attention… To be honest, Tucker always thought of Chris as ‘that old guy’ hanging onto a world that doesn’t exist anymore. At Fox, Chris is a dinosaur. Tucker is the future.”

Tucker Carlson Getting Rid Of Sean Hannity?

While we doubt any network figureheads are gossiping to this tabloid, it isn’t hard to see that Tucker Carlson has drawn his line in the sand at Fox News. Carlson’s show has led in the ratings for a while now, and it’s clear that Fox isn’t getting rid of him or even shortening his leash any time soon. So, anyone at the network that doesn’t like Carlson’s tune has to either deal with it or leave the choir.

But it would be misleading to suggest Wallace left just because of Carlson. While his disagreement with Fox’s golden boy could very well have hastened his exit, he had other reasons for leaving. Wallace is a highly respected figure both at and beyond Fox News. And despite having such a broad reach, he gave the network nearly 20 years of his career. So, it isn’t surprising that he’d decided to move on to bigger, better things.

In his announcement, Wallace explained, “After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.” So, we can’t exactly credit Carlson for Wallace’s own personal ambitions.

The Tabloid On Fox News

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer took its own salacious spin on Fox News drama. Last spring, the outlet reported Kayleigh McEnany could push Tucker Carlson off of the network. Then the tabloid claimed Carlson was tearing Fox News apart. And more recently, the publication alleged Geraldo Rivera and Jon Scott were on their way off of the network. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to the network.

More News From Suggest

Gretchen Carlson Opens Up About Former Network Fox News In Blistering New Interview

Why Coca-Cola Won’t Be Running Any Ads In The Super Bowl This Year

Who Is Conan Harris, The Ex-Con Husband of ‘Squad’ Congressperson Ayanna Pressley

Kathie Lee Gifford Allegedly Ready To Take Jenna Bush Hager’s Job And Return To ‘Today,’ Show Gossip Said

Unique Valentines Day Gifts Your Man Will Actually Love