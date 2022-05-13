Tucker Carlson Allegedly Refusing To Let Chris Wallace Rejoin Fox After CNN+ Collapse, Industry Rumor Claims

Is Tucker Carlson guarding the gates of Fox News? One tabloid claims Chris Wallace is looking to rejoin his old network after his latest venture crashed and burned. Here’s the latest network news gossip.

Chris Wallace ‘At Sea’ After ‘CNN+ Fiasco’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Chris Wallace wants to rejoin Fox News after CNN pulled the plug on its unsuccessful streaming service, CNN+. Now, Wallace is apparently “crawling on his hands and knees” back to Fox despite ditching the network earlier this year. “This is a classic case of Chris thinking the grass was going to be greener, but his bad judgment and colossal ego have cost him a fortune and made him a total laughingstock,” an insider spills.

“The word is he’s already begging for his old job back but the likes of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and the rest of the Fox gang would rather leave him to rot, and let it serve as a warning to other rats who want to jump ship!” But then the tabloid twists its story, instead suggesting that Wallace is making demands over at CNN. “This is embarrassing and Chris is livid. He was the face of the new streaming service and now the face of this disaster, and he is demanding CNN make this right,” the tipster dishes. “He wants Chris Cuomo’s old timeslot on CNN. He refuses to end his career this way!”

Chris Wallace ‘Begging For His Old Job Back’?

This report is completely false. First of all, even if Wallace was completely out of work, he would most likely land on his feet. Wallace is a seasoned and respected journalist, and if CNN wasn’t going to make space for him, surely another network would. Wallace said as much in an interview with USA Today: “I’m in good shape, whether it’s CNN or someplace else… Frankly, what I’m mostly concerned about right now, and very, is my team and hundreds of other people because there were 300 people, I think, that had jobs at CNN+.”

Furthermore, there’s even been speculation that Wallace is going to move his operation over to HBO Max, which would certainly avoid this job-hunt drama that the tabloid has laid out. But even if Wallace was struggling to find another network, it doesn’t seem like he is headed back to Fox any time soon. Just a couple of months ago, Wallace revealed that he “no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox” and he “spent a lot of 2021 looking to see if there was a different place for [him] to do [his] job.” Clearly, Wallace left Fox for a reason and has no intention of looking back.

More Network Gossip From The Outlet

This is far from the first time that the National Enquirer has exaggerated or outright invented drama for Fox News. Earlier this year, the publication alleged Tucker Carlson was forcing anchors to quit their jobs. Then the magazine claimed Sean Hannity was scared of a “rising star” at the network. And most recently, the outlet reported Geraldo Rivera was locked in a “simmering feud” with Carlson. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t really in the loop when it comes to network drama.

Similar Stories From Suggest