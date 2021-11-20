Tucker Carlson Allegedly Tearing Fox News Apart Amid Network Infighting, Unverified Insider Says

Is Tucker Carlson‘s new docuseries starting a war within Fox News? One tabloid claims Carlson has steeped the network in controversy, and other anchors are calling for his head. Here’s what we know about the latest Fox News drama.

Fox News Staffers ‘Call Bull’ On Tucker Carlson’s Docuseries?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Tucker Carlson’s new docuseries is a hot-button topic within Fox News. The series entitled Patriot Purge made allegations that the January 6 Capitol riots were a frame job against conservatives, orchestrated by democrats. But some staffers at the network are calling fake news and are demanding action against Carlson.

“The series is complete propaganda! Everybody’s embarrassed by it!” an insider exclaims. “If you polled people in the FOX newsroom, most of them would want him fired today!” Even FOX personality Geraldo Rivera has condemned the series online, calling its claims “inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated.”

The series also drew criticism from prominent GOP members like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. To make the situation even sketchier, the tabloid noted that the series was produced by a lesser-known filmmaker as opposed to the network’s seasoned journalists. And yet, the magazine admits that FOX isn’t likely to take action. “Everybody at FOX knows Tucker is controversial. Nobody wants to lose their job over it,” another tipster confides. “They know he’s ratings gold.”

Is FOX Going To Fire Tucker Carlson?

After looking into the story, we found its claims to be a bit of an exaggeration. While Carlson’s docuseries has been controversial at the very least, we seriously doubt it’s “tearing FOX News apart”. Some pundits on the network have voiced their disapproval, but it’s unlikely that Carlson will see any serious blowback from the show. This is far from the first time Carlson has been in hot water, and he usually comes out unscathed. Geraldo Rivera’s condemnation didn’t even bring up the possibility of not airing the series.

Earlier this year, the Globe reported Carlson was at risk of being fired for his comments about the January 6 riots. Of course, we noted back then that the story was both unsupported and unlikely. Since four months have passed, we’re guessing the tabloid was wrong. Carlson has always expressed these controversial ideas on his show — it just so happens that he’s now compiled them into their own separate series. If FOX’s top brass didn’t have a problem with January 6 conspiracy theories before, we don’t see why it would be a problem now.

The Tabloid On Other TV Personalities

Popular TV personalities are a favored target for the National Enquirer. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Ryan Seacrest was suffering from chronic fatigue. Then the magazine alleged Wendy Williams was going broke. And more recently, the outlet reported Whoopi Goldberg was “piling on the pounds.” Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to TV personalities.