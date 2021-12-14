Truth About Tiger Woods’ Injuries Being Worse Than He Lets On, Affecting His Relationship And Career

Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive after a terrifying car crash. His elite golfing days abruptly came to an end, but luckily, he’s recovered enough play with his son. The details of the incident may forever be a mystery for Woods says he has no memory of what happened.

Tabloids ask, what if there’s more to this story? Are Woods’ injuries actually worse than he’s let on? Did the crash ruin his relationships, and what about his career? Here’s what some outlets are saying about the greatest golfer of this century.

Tiger Woods’ ‘Prison Of Pain’

A Globe story from October revealed that Woods is secretly living in a “prison of pain.” While he’s physically fine, he’s mentally unfit to compete. An insider said, “Everyone assumes Tiger’s on the road to recovery, but psychologically it gets tougher and tougher to dig deep and stay positive — especially since he’s still in a heap of physical pain.” Woods didn’t even appear at the Ryder Cup. A source said, “he would’ve loved to attend, but he’s in worse shape psychologically and physically than his fans realize.”

How bad is Tiger Woods feeling? Does he have psychological scars to match the physical ones? Gossip Cop looked into it, so head over here to find out more.

Miserable And Suffering

According to the National Enquirer, Woods will never return to gold. He’s still in tremendous pain, and every swing causes him days of pain. A source says, “Tiger doesn’t want to face the facts that he’ll never be the same again.” Chronic pain makes his career impossible. An insider says, “He’s in bad shape and has pain all the time, even though he tried to mask it to the public.”

Is Woods hanging up his cleats for good? There are reasons to believe he will be on the links again soon. Click here to learn what’s going on.

Tiger Woods’ Injuries Driving Away His Girlfriend?

Erica Herman has stood by her boyfriend Woods throughout this whole near-fatal ordeal, but she may be leaving soon. Per Star, Herman is reaching her breaking point with Woods over his neediness. An insider says, ’She’s been Tiger’s nurse, maid, and personal chef, often without any thanks.” Now that Woods is recovering, she would like him to say thank you. A tipster warns, “He needs to show a little appreciation or it’s only a matter of time before she gets fed up and leaves.”

Are Woods and Herman soon to be a thing of the past? Tap these words to find out.

Our Picks For Holiday Deals And Gifts

I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why