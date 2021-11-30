Truth About Russell Crowe Getting Liposuction After Hitting 300 Pounds

Russell Crowe became a Hollywood hunk with Gladiator, but two decades later, he’s a little less svelte. One report says he’s decided to get liposuction because he hit three bills. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Lovestruck Russell Can’t Sweat Off Flab’

According to the Globe, Crowe is smashing the scales. He’s desperate to lose weight now that he’s hit 300 pounds. An insider says, “He’s showing off his ripped biceps, but the big belly has been hanging on like an unwanted friend and no amount of exercise or weight training will get rid of it.”

Crowe has extra motivation to look good: his burgeoning love for Britney Theriot. “Russell’s still more chunk than hunk and that’s got to be a turnoff for his girlfriend, Britney since she’s so fit.” He’s got up and down in weight, so his only permanent solution is liposuction. Until he does, an insider concludes, “It’s going to take some CGI magic to erase that gut.”

What’s Going On With Russell Crowe?

It’s undeniable that Crowe isn’t in Gladiator shape anymore, but that’s to be expected. He had a whole Hollywood production helping him look good, and he was over 20 years younger. It’s really common for the Globe to attack stars for not looking like they used to. This is just how aging and time works for billions around the world.

Gossip Cop seriously doubts that Crowe is going to get liposuction. It’s a tabloid trope and nothing more. Stories about Crowe’s weight gain are a dime a dozen. As we’ve proven many times before, this outlet has no real insight into Crowe’s personal life. He’s worn fat suits in some recent films, which makes it easy for The Globe to cherry-pick embarrassing photos.

For what it’s worth, Theriot doesn’t seem to care how much Crowe weighs. She was all over him over the summer, so this whole narrative about him feeling inadequate doesn’t add up.

Crowe Rumors Abound

Last month, this tabloid claimed Crowe was trying to lose 70 pounds so he could star in Gladiator 2. It’s very telling that this story goes completely unmentioned in this liposuction report. Before that, the Globe was busy claiming Crowe was in love with Meg Ryan. They split up years ago, and there’s no sign that they’re trying to rekindle anything.

Crowe isn’t eating himself to death, nor is he trying to lose 100 pounds. This outlet is simply uncreative and keeps leaning on the same exhausting weight-shaming angle. It’s impossible to take this liposuction story seriously when the tabloid goes to this well constantly.

Check Out These Holiday Gift Ideas!

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More