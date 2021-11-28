Truth About Brian Williams Being Fired For Demanding More Than $30 Million From NBC

Did Brian Williams get the ax over bad contract negotiations? One report says he held NBC up for $30 million, so the network had no choice but to let him go. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Lyin’ Brian Williams Bites The Dust!’

According to the National Enquirer, Williams is getting squeezed out of NBC because of his ego. “After Rachel Maddow got $30 million, Brian wanted more,” an insider says. “He totally misplayed it, but I’m sure he’s insulted the network let him go so easily.” This marks Williams’ second fall from grace.

Williams was once one of America’s top newsmen, but a scandal involving numerous fabrications scattered the country’s faith in him. His perceived worth never quite matched up with what the network saw in him. TV insiders say Williams asked for money, so NBC showed him the door.

What’s Going On With Brian Williams

You shouldn’t trust any story that attacks its subject in one sentence, only to sneak “insider” information in the next line. Most of this story is spent relitigating Williams’ embarrassing 2015 suspension for lying about his time in Iraq. He lost his job as NBC News’ lead anchor but has stuck around MSNBC for years. The very title of this story calling him “Lyin’ Brian” should tip you off that this isn’t exactly a trustworthy source.

It’s possible that Williams asked for a raise, but Gossip Cop doubts it. He has no leverage at 11 p.m. and has gotten along incredibly well with NBC for 28 years. When he announced his departure, Williams only said, “There are many things I want to do, and I’ll pop up again somewhere.” He’s 62 and wants to spend more time with his family.

According to Page Six, which is more reliable than this outlet, Williams was already on a pretty sweet $7 million a year deal and had no hope of even earning that much in a negotiation. It’s highly unlikely he would barter for $30 million when $7 million was off the table.

Other Hit Pieces

Contracts come up all the time in this tabloid, so you should only take this with a grain of salt. The Enquirer claimed Jimmy Kimmel would leave his talk show when his contract expires in 2022, but he’s not confirmed any such report. It also reported that Drew Carey would quit the Price Is Right, yet he’s still the host. Drew Barrymore hasn’t been replaced either, which this tabloid promised would happen in April.

All of these bogus TV stories prove these so-called insiders are not to be trusted. This story is just a thinly veiled attack on Williams for his 2015 downfall.