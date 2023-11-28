Travis Kelce Spotted Wearing Strip Club Shirt. Does Taylor Know?

Travis Kelce donning a T-shirt from a well-known strip club might raise questions for some, but he appears unfazed. This speaks volumes about the strength of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Following Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen in a stylish and comfy attire. However, attention was drawn to the T-shirt he wore under his windbreaker, sporting the words “Crazy Horse Las Vegas” on the front.

Certainly, Crazy Horse 3 is a popular strip club in the area, leading to speculation: Did he visit the club while dating the world’s most renowned pop star?

This query remains unanswered as Crazy Horse 3 declined to disclose guests’ identities for privacy reasons. The club’s representative, Lindsay Feldman, clarified that Travis wearing the shirt wasn’t a paid endorsement.

Despite this, the club has embraced the visibility. The image is posted on its Instagram account.

The larger focus here isn’t whether he actually went to the strip club; it’s that Travis isn’t hesitant about the possibility.

As one of today’s most prominent figures, especially in tandem with Taylor Swift, he likely comprehends the PR aspect involved.

In essence, Travis is comfortable being himself and doesn’t feel compelled to conform to any ideal image of a Taylor Swift boyfriend.

In short, he’s at ease with himself and his relationship with Taylor.

As mentioned, both Travis and Taylor are back together in Kansas City after her Brazil shows and are expected to spend the holiday season together.

Their bond remains robust, regardless of the presence of strip club shirts or not!