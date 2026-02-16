Travis Kelce Hits Woman With Golf Ball During Tournament

Travis Kelce has done it again. While his fiancée, Taylor Swift, is flooding the nation with feminine hits, he’s busy hitting the women in a different way.

The American Football star was caught on video consoling a woman, Edenne Flinn, after he hit her with a golf ball. A gesture I’m sure he’s used to by now.

Kelce played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on February 13. He did so well, but as always, it was right at the end when things went awry. The footballer reached the 18th hole before his golf ball went astray.

A viewer took a video of the moment Travis Kelce walked through the crowd to talk to Flinn. Although the recorder didn’t get it, the poster, Jordan Rae, attached a humerus “POV” joke as a caption.

It has been confirmed that Edenne Flinn was okay after the strike. Per reports, he gave the woman an autograph as consolation. Let’s just hope she’s a football fan.

As you may have guessed, this is not the first time Travis Kelce has hit someone with a golf ball.

Travis Kelce Strikes Again On The Golf Course

In July 2024, TMZ shared footage of Travis Kelce’s first golf victim. During a charity game, another hapless spectator was caught in the crossfire and ended up with a pretty bad injury.

According to witnesses, Travis Kelce’s golf ball struck a woman in the side of the head, causing bleeding. Naturally, the star was very attentive, and no reports of serious injury or harm came forth.

Medics tended to her and carted her off the green.

Earlier in the game, he also hit a man in the arm with one of his strikes. So, not exactly a good golf track record for Travis Kelce.

At least his most recent incident didn’t involve any blood. So maybe his game is improving. I wonder if there needs to be anymore victims to make sure his golf game will be good enough not to hurt anyone.