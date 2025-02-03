travis-kelce-fined-pricey-5-figure-sum-just-days-before-super-bowl-2025

Days before he’s set to hit the field at Super Bowl LIX, Travis Kelce was hit with a five-figure fine by the NFL for his behavior during the AFC Championship game.

According to the New York Post, Kelce was fined $11,255 for taunting Buffalo Bills plays during last month’s game. The taunting occurred during the first half of the game when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was knocked to the ground by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Mahomes had just crossed the goal line when Hamlin struck him.

Kelce got into Hamlin’s face, defending his teammate and good friend.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was also hit with a fine after he headbutted Kelce during the same game. Upon being hit with Phillips’ helmet, Kelce stumbled backward and raised his hands.

CBS analyst and NFL legend Tony Romo accused Kelce of “flopping’ at that moment.

“Kelce knows how to get under your skin,” Romo explained to Jim Nantz during the broadcast. “… And Phillips comes in, [Kelce] tries for the flop.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX. The teams played against each other during Super Bowl LVII when Travis Kelce faced off against his older brother Jason. The Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year.

Travis Kelce Says He ‘Loves’ Being a Villain As NFL Fans Remain Displeased Over Kansas City Chiefs’ Return to the Super Bowl

Days after the AFC Championship game, Tavis Kelce spoke to his older brother Jason about becoming the “villain” while NFL fans are displeased over the Chiefs going back to a Super Bowl.

“I love it,” Travis stated during his and Jason’s New Heights podcast. “At one point in time, it wasn’t (like) that. I was the, ‘Do you feel bad for them guys.’ I’m enjoying doing this work with the guys we have in there because it makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons.”

“When people are saying whatever they want, you’re just banded together,” he continued. “And it just makes you appreciate more what you have because people want what you have.”

The Chiefs have a chance at becoming the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row. However, Travis Kelce said he and his teammates hadn’t discussed the potential milestone.

“We don’t talk about it at all,” Travis said. “It hasn’t been mentioned one time outside of being asked about it in the media. Everybody in the building is just focused on doing their job. That’s how we got here… It’s the only way you win football games and reach the Super Bowl is by focusing on the task at hand.”

“We know Philly has the sour taste in their mouth from that one,” he added. “They’re the best f–king team were gong to play all year. It’s going to be electric.”

