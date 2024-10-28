travel-photographer-amanda-gallagher-dead-at-37-after-backing-into-plane-propeller

A photographer sadly lost her life when she accidentally backed into an airplane propeller while taking pictures at a Kansas airfield.

Videos by Suggest

On Saturday afternoon, Amanda Gallagher, 37, was capturing photographs of passengers boarding and disembarking from planes at the Air Capital Drop Zone in suburban Wichita. She inadvertently backed into an active propeller in a horrific accident, per ABC affiliate KAKE News.

The avid skydiver was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, she succumbed to her injuries, per the outlet.

On Saturday, 37-year-old Amanda Gallagher tragically lost her life after accidentally backing into an operational airplane propeller. (Image via Facebook / Amanda Gallagher)

Gallagher ran a photography business, AG Photography, where she shared images from her travels and photographs captured at the Air Capital Drop Zone in Derby, the largest suburb of Wichita.

A GoFundMe Has Been Established for the Photographer Tragically Killed by an Airplane Propeller

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been established to help cover Gallagher’s funeral expenses.

“Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative, and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed,” the fundraiser reads.

Gallagher, a photographer, was killed at Cook Airfield in Derby, Kansas. (Image via Facebook / Amanda Gallagher)

“On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures! As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses. Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers,” the GoFundMe concludes.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised just over $8,400 of a $12,000 goal.

The Airfield Where the Tragic Incident Took Place Shares Its Heartfelt Condolences

Cook Airfield, where the tragic accident took place, also extended its heartfelt condolences to Gallagher’s family in a statement released on Facebook.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield. I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends, and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the incident is currently under investigation.