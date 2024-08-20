Travel Blogger ‘Totally Stranded’ After Booking Egyptian Hotel That Didn’t Actually Exist

A travel blogger excitedly booked a luxury hotel in Egypt, only to discover it was as real as a mirage in the desert.

43-year-old Mark Jeavons booked a four-night stay at the Pyramids and Sphinx View Hotel for his vacation in Giza, Egypt, back in January.

However, upon arriving at the specified address around midnight, the eager traveler discovered no hotel in sight. Rather, the address led him to a lonely back alley.

He spent over an hour wandering the streets in the middle of the night, desperately searching for a place to stay. In the end, Jeavons had to pay nearly double the amount he originally expected due to the last-minute booking.

Jeavons, an English teacher from Wolverhampton, England, expressed his astonishment at the surprising discovery. “There was nothing at the address,” he said, per the NY Post.

The Travel Blogger Details Roaming the Streets in Search of a Hotel After Being Stranded in Egypt

“It was a back alley with no sign of a hotel,” he added. “The taxi driver was asking people on the street but no one had heard of it. I was totally stranded – it was not ideal.”

He shared that he had booked a room at the Pyramids and Sphinx View Hotel via Booking.com for his solo adventure, which is part of his ‘bucket list,’ from January 4 to January 7, 2024.

Jeavons noted that the listing had received numerous positive reviews, so he never anticipated it could be fake.

It showcased a rooftop view where you could catch a glimpse of the Pyramids, and luxurious bedrooms fit for royalty. It also featured a few daring models practicing their bathtub poses, hinting at the sort of adventure our mild-mannered hero was anticipating.

The travel blogger was quoted approximately $52 per night. In a not-at-all-fishy detail, the website stated that payment would be made in person. In what was perhaps another glaring red flag, he was not required to pay any deposit.

Upon arriving and realizing it wasn’t there, the shocked tourist spent over an hour wandering Giza. He finally found emergency accommodation at The Sun and Sand Hotel. In the end, he ended up paying more than $100 a night for these last-minute accommodations.

The Blogger Gushes About Enjoying Egypt Without His Family

Despite the initial hiccup, the hapless travel blogger shared that he truly enjoyed exploring the Pyramids and temples, as well as soaring high above Luxor in a hot air balloon.

He also gushed about being allowed to cast away the shackles of family while on his adventure. “There is more freedom when you are solo traveling. It would have been worse if there were wife and kids,” the beleaguered husband and father exclaimed.

Surprisingly, Jeavons has visited over 40 countries, sharing his adventures through his blog, MJ Travel Guides.

Meanwhile, a representative from Booking.com addressed the blogger’s claims.

“We were sorry to hear about the experience of this customer with a property listed on our platform,” they said. “While the hotel has successfully hosted a number of guests, we are investigating further and will be in contact with the customer directly to offer any further support.”