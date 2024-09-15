train-crashes-into-tank-like-military-vehicle-in-shocking-video

A CSX freight train crashed into a tank-like Army artillery vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in South Carolina on Thursday. Harrowing dashcam footage shows the expensive military weapon easily destroyed by the locomotive.

WOW! Check out this dash cam video! On the right side of the screen, you can see the moment a train hits a tractor trailer carrying a tank (Video credit: Bob Corson) #chsnews #GooseCreek #chstraffic pic.twitter.com/Pj9AQbvgZq — Katy Solt (@katysolt) September 12, 2024

The video captures the moment a train collides with a howitzer—a large, cannon-like weapon designed for long-range fire—being transported on a semi-truck in Goose Creek at 6:45 p.m.

“It felt like a bomb going off,” witness Sonya Pitt recalled local outlet WCSC. “We were shaking inside. Our nerves were just shot.”

In the vivid video, a witness cries out, “No!” as horns blare, and the train crashes into the tank. The impact sends the tank careening into the road, propelling metal fragments into the air while its gun spins wildly.

The truck driver successfully escaped just before the collision, Pitt explained. “He jumped out of the truck and the train was coming. And maybe five seconds later the train hit and destroyed everything,” Pitt detailed.

The military vehicle involved was identified as an M109 Paladin howitzer, valued at $1.5 million, according to the UK Telegraph. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Internet Reacts to a Train Crashing Into a Tank-Like Military Vehicle

Meanwhile, denizens of the internet certainly had a lot of fun at the expense of the tank-like vehicle getting crashed into by a train. It’s understandable since it’s certainly not something you see every day.

One X user wrote: “a train hit a tank in my city. guess who won,” alongside a couple of images of the ruined military vehicle.

Another added: “a train hit a tank and a mustang police car responded was this a 5 year olds playset”, the wondered. Indeed, not only did a Mustang cop car respond, but a Camaro police car did as well.

Another jokester quipped, “bro lives here” with an image of child’s toy car place mat.

Denizens of X had a lot of fun at the expense of the mix of trains, automobiles, and deadly military equipment involved in the accident. (Image via X @linustechsmytip)

“Not even DDay Jeremy’s military male superior tank can stop Thomas the Train,” yet another X user joked.

Meanwhile, one X user couldn’t help but point out just how costly this gaffe would be.

“I know who lost…Tax Payers,” the beleaguered onlooker quipped.