tourist-killed-by-falling-statue-in-freak-accident-captured-on-shocking-video

A tourist strolling down a street in Italy tragically lost her life when a statue fell from a building, striking her on the head. The shocking incident was captured on video.

Footage of the horrific accident captures 30-year-old Prada manager Chiara Jaconis walking through Naples with her boyfriend. Unexpectedly, a statue falls from above and crashes onto her head.

Her boyfriend, Livio Rousseau then drops to his knees beside Jaconis, crying out her name and calling for help.

The clip, acquired by TMZ, is said to have originated from security footage at a nearby bed and breakfast, according to L’Unione Sarda.

🇮🇹 Una turista murió en Nápoles después de que una estatua cayera accidentalmente desde un balcón y la golpeara en la cabeza. Chiara Jaconis, de 30 años, fue llevada de urgencia al hospital, pero no sobrevivió a las graves heridas.#NewsOnDemand pic.twitter.com/GHtB7zZSsb — News On Demand (@OnDemand_News) September 21, 2024

Jaconis was reportedly vacationing in Naples with Rousseau to celebrate her 30th birthday on September 15 when the tragic incident took place.

The parents of two children suspected of hurling the statue from their balcony are currently under investigation, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency, reported on Thursday, September 19.

The Youths Responsible for the Death of the Tourist May Face Charges of Manslaughter and Negligence

According to ANSA, Jaconis and Rousseau were en route to the airport. They were set to catch a flight back home to Padua, Italy when an object struck Jaconis. She was taken to Ospedale del Mare hospital but unfortunately succumbed to traumatic brain injuries on Tuesday, September 17.



ANSA reported that state attorneys are investigating the parents of the minors on charges of manslaughter and negligence.

Hours after the incident, a candlelight vigil took place in the city’s Spanish Quarters, where Jaconis was struck.

Local officials, including Naples’ mayor, Gaetano Manfredi, issued statements on the tragic incident. Manfredi called her death “a great sorrow, a tragedy that deeply affects us all”.

“We hoped until the end that Chiara could return home to her usual life and her family,” said Luca Zaia, governor of Jaconis’ native region, per Men’s Journal. “We still do not understand the dynamics. I hope clarity is achieved, even though it will not bring her back.”



Jaconis is said to have served as a store manager at a Prada outlet. She had previously overseen over a dozen stores in France.



