Tori Spelling Giving Dean McDermott The Boot, ‘Determined To Live Her Own Separate Life’?

Has Tori Spelling finally given husband Dean McDermott the boot after years of struggling in their marriage? According to one tabloid, that’s precisely the case. It’s no secret that Spelling and McDermott have been on the rocks for some time now, so Gossip Cop is taking a closer look into this story to uncover the truth.

Tori Spelling Ready To Live On Her Own?

After 15 years of marriage, the Globe claims Spelling is finally ready to live on her own away from McDermott. What’s pushing Spelling to move out? According to the tabloid, McDermott’s unwillingness to work and hours on the golf course were the final straw. Unnamed friends of Spelling say McDermott spends almost all his time away from his wife.

The insider remarks McDermott has been “playing golf nearly every day” because “he’s been named a brand ambassador for a golf company.” However, all that time on the golf course has led to some extravagant spending that the financially troubled family can’t afford. “He’s spending way more than he earns,” the same insider snitched. Now, “Tori is feeling more independent,” and she’s “not ready to take Dean back,” reveals the source.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Headed For Divorce?

Although it may be true that Spelling and McDermott’s relationship is shaky, the Globe still can’t keep their story straight on the matter. In July, the tabloid painted Spelling as a woman in ruin over the impending divorce, begging her mother for money to pay the bills. Now it claims she’s essentially financially independent. The July story also said that Spelling had already “bolted away” from McDermott, and now the 90210 star is supposedly just thinking about divorce.

Also, Spelling and McDermott just made a public appearance a few days ago, so we know they’re still together for now. With that, Gossip Cop isn’t giving this narrative too much credit. While it’s possible they do split down the line, the Globe obviously doesn’t know what’s going on with the couple, their finances, or their relationship.

Other Impending Celebrity Splits

The Globe has a history of publishing divorce rumors that are false and backed by little evidence. In November 2020, the outlet reported that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were on the verge of separation after bullying scandals on The Ellen DeGeneres Show made waves. Gossip Cop found the story to be bogus and a way for the outlet to pile onto DeGeneres’s negative media attention. Nearly a year later and they’re still together.

The magazine also reported Tim McGraw walked out on Faith Hill after 24 years of marriage. Apparently, McGraw’s departure from his label would make it difficult for Hill to come back as a solo artist, leading to a divorce. This narrative was entirely incorrect, as McGraw and Hill were seen happily together on Instagram. A spokesperson for McGraw also informed Gossip Cop the story was completely made up. Once again, the couple is still together and the Globe was wrong.