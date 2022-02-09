Tori Spelling Allegedly Too Broke To Get A Divorce After Burning Through $800K Inheritance, Gossip Says

Is Tori Spelling going broke? One report says the Beverly Hills, 90210 star can’t leave Dean McDermott because she cannot afford a divorce. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tori Spelling ‘Too Broke To Divorce’?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are apparently stuck together. According to Star, their tumultuous 14-year marriage can’t come to an end because divorce is so expensive. A source says, “Tori and Dean’s finances are a mess.” Spelling’s money problems are well known. She blew through her inheritance and had $90,000 seized from her bank account after refusing to pay American Express what she owed.

Even the vibe is terrible in Spelling’s home, a source says. “The atmosphere is awful, through to Tori and Dean’s credit, they don’t fight in front of the kids.” No one believes they’ll remain together forever, the insider concludes.

What’s Going On With Spelling’s Finances?

There’s no denying Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott aren’t doing well. They’re sleeping in separate beds and are seldom spotted together. However, this story of cash woes isn’t wholly accurate. It’s just preying on Spelling’s historic cash problems. On average, divorce costs about $15,000 in the United States, which isn’t exactly cheap. Spelling has consistent income from MTV’s Messyness and an iHeartRadio show, so she could probably swing that if she had to.

Depending on who you ask, Spelling and McDermott are either staying together for the sake of the children or Spelling will file any day now. Rumors raged in December about a divorce, but then Spelling got COVID-19. She’s only recovering now, so that would be a good explanation for the hold-up in proceedings.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Lingering credit card debt could be a powerful motivator to stay together, but so could children. For whatever it’s worth, Spelling told E! she now feels “the most confident I ever have in my entire life.” It’s not all doom and gloom in her home. She’s focusing on her children and career at the moment and it appears to bring her happiness.

More Spelling Attacks

This story is actually a repeat. Last April, Star ran an identical story about McDermott and Spelling being too broke for divorce. Gossip Cop pointed out how misleading that story was, and now it looks like the tabloid couldn’t come up with anything new. In 2017, it ran a cover story about Spelling heading to jail over money fraud. That never happened.

Rumors are rampant about Spelling and McDermott getting divorced. Only time will tell if and when they choose to pull the plug.

