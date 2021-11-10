Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Hit New Low After He Went Missing Following Fight?

Has Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s marriage reached a breaking point? One tabloid claims the couple hit a “new low” during a recent fight. Here’s what we know about the state of their infamous marriage.

Tori Spelling Reaches ‘The Breaking Point’?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are at the end of their rope. Witnesses spotted Spelling in the middle of a heated phone call just outside of her lawyer’s office. Between the fights, affairs, and pointed comments from Spelling about sleeping in separate beds, an insider insists the couple’s marriage is as good as dead.

“The marriage has been over for a long time,” the tipster confides. “The spark is gone and Tori wants to move on with her life as amicably and inexpensively as possible.” The magazine reveals that the couple “hit a new low” after McDermott went off the grid for a couple of days following a blowout fight.

“Dean said he needed some space, but Tori didn’t know where he went,” the source explains. “When he came back, his clothes smelled like booze and it was clear he’d been partying. Tori was livid.” And given McDermott’s past infidelities, Spelling immediately feared he’d been unfaithful during his absence.

But either way, the magazine insists Spelling and McDermott are hurdling towards divorce. Some sources remain hopeful, insisting the couple will stay together for their five children, while others claim Spelling is desperate to get away from McDermott. “Tori feels trapped while she tries to muster the courage to file for divorce. Tori will always love Dean and acknowledges he’s a great dad, but there’s too much mud under the bridge and ultimately she just wants out,” the tipster concludes.

‘End Of The Road’ Spelling And McDermott?

Here’s the thing: Divorce rumors have surrounded Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott for months now. The couple hasn’t done much to dispel these rumors, and from the looks of it, divorce looks totally possible. That being said, the family and those close to them are staying tight-lipped about it. Spelling and McDermott have five young kids whose lives would be very much affected if they were to separate. It only makes sense that the couple would want to handle things as far from the public eye as possible.

That’s where this report seems very unlikely. It’s clear these “insiders” have no respect for the family’s privacy which makes us doubt they are close to them at all. There’s no evidence that McDermott disappeared after some huge fight, and we find it unlikely that the tabloid’s sources would even know about it had it happened. It’s obvious the tabloid was just exploiting the couple’s recent marital woes for financial gain and had no genuine insights to offer.

The Tabloid On Famous Marriages

Besides, Us Weekly has been far from reliable in the past when it comes to celebrities’ marriages. Last year the tabloid claimed Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were on the brink of divorce. Then the magazine alleged Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were pushed to their “breaking point” after a “blowout” fight. The outlet also reported Lori Loughlin’s marriage to Mossimo Giannulli was hanging on by a thread. Clearly, Us Weekly isn’t the authority on famous marriages that it pretends to be given that all those couples are still together.