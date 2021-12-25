Top Tom Brady Story Of 2021: Headed For $650 Million Divorce From Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady added more jewelry in 2021 when he won his seventh Super Bowl, this time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One outlet believed he was close to losing half of them. Gossip Cop’s top Brady rumor saw him and Gisele Bündchen preparing for a $650 million divorce.

Mood Killing Money

Per the National Enquirer, B ündchen and Brady are obsessed with cash and it’s becoming a problem. A source says, “Their businesses, particularly the endorsements, all hinge on them being this super couple and Tom being the number one guy in the NFL.”

With Brady’s MVP days numbered, this lifestyle model is simply unsustainable. An insider concludes, “They’re more concerned with cashing in to the max while they still can, which is needless for a couple as filthy rich as they are!”

Yes, Brady and Bundchen are loaded. Both earned millions in their respective careers, but there’s no reason to think they’ll go broke when Brady hangs up his jersey. He’s already launched the successful TB12 brand, not to mention all the cash B ündchen still has from her lucrative modeling days.

Consider the fact that not many NFL players have even been as successful as Brady, yet plenty live comfortable lives long after retirement. He’s got a career in broadcasting to fall back on if he wants it and can probably continue to work alongside Charles Barkley for Subway as long as he cares to.

How Are They Doing?

Brady and B ündchen did not split up for the love of money, so this story was totally false. He’s in the trenches of the NFL season, with the Buccaneers boasting a legitimate chance to repeat as champions.

On B ündchen’s birthday, he penned a lovely Instagram message for her: “This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do!”

Rumor Mill Churns

The dollar amounts in Enquirer divorce stories are absurd. Back in 2018, it claimed Steve Harvey was getting a $400 million divorce because of Kris Jenner. Jada Pinkett and Will Smith never got their supposed $270 million divorce. The Obamas were going to split for $175 million, but the Clintons’ divorce was larger at $250 million.

It looks like these figures are pulled completely from thin air, just like the drama in the first place. Top dollar divorces sell magazines, but they’re seldom true.