Top Tiger Woods Story 2021: High-Speed Crash Cause Was Allegedly Covered Up

2021 was a year Tiger Woods has partially forgotten. The legendary golfer was in a terrible car crash that brought his competitive golfing career to a premature end. Our top Woods rumor of the year believed the crash was getting covered up by law enforcement.

Asleep At The Wheel?

Per the Globe, the investigation into Woods’ car crash was purposefully rushed. A former detective didn’t mince words; “I definitely believe the opinion that it was declared as an accident too early in the investigation.” The lack of tire tracks suggested Woods was not attempting to break the car. The detective said this “is not an indication of someone who is awake.”

What actually happened that day? We’ll probably never know. Woods says he doesn’t remember the crash and he’s the only witness to it. It’s possible he fell asleep, sure, but there’s really no way of knowing. One thing we do know is the primary focus of this story was not to get to the bottom of anything, but rather to disparage Woods.

The deputy on this case assessed Woods and found no evidence of any impairment, nor did they have probable cause to order a blood test later. Considering Woods needed to be saved with the jaws of life, law enforcement was probably more focused on saving his life rather than a sobriety test. Gossip Cop also pointed out that the detectives in this story were not on the case, so they could only speculate from afar.

How’s He Doing?

Thankfully, Woods survived this crash. He’s well enough to play a round of golf with his son at the PNC Championship. The mannerisms are uncanny between Tiger and Charlie Woods. It’s almost like they’re related.

Make it 77 million and one. @TigerWoods watches 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧: 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙨. 🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/pfBYcx374d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2021

Stories Rolled In

As Woods recovered, tabloids capitalized. Woods decided against attending the US Open so he wouldn’t become a spectacle. The Globe used his absence as proof that he was crippled in the crash. He was not. A few months later, and this outlet claimed Woods was trapped in a “prison of pain” with no hope of a return. Since he’s already returned for PNC, that was obviously false.

Woods sounds content with how his career ended up, and why shouldn’t he? He may leave the sort with 15 major wins, good for second all-time behind only Jack Nicklaus. For as bad a year much of 2021 was for Woods, it’s lovely to see him end it shooting golfballs with his son.