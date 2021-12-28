Top Reese Witherspoon Story 2021: Allegedly Divorcing Husband After $900 Million Payday From Company Sale

Reese Witherspoon is more famous than her husband Jim Toth. He’s worked behind the scenes for decades, but she’s been busy winning an Oscar and creating money-making brands. Does the gap in pay and stature take its toll? The top rumor about Witherspoon in 2021 proclaimed that Witherspoon would take her $900 million payday and leave Toth forever.

Business Sale Means Bye Bye Toth?

Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s media company, was sold for $900 million last year. According to OK!, its sale marks the end of Witherspoon and Toth. A source says the two “have become more like business partners” than romantically involved. The source says “if the worst happens, and Reese and Jim were to divorce, they both stand to walk away from their marriage with a huge pile of cash. Some folks can’t help but see this as a sign that this is the beginning of the end.”

While both Witherspoon made quite a bundle from Hello Sunshine’s sale, she wasn’t completely cashing out. The Election star still owns 18% of the company. When she announced the sale on Instagram, Witherspoon wrote “I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future.” She’s obviously still committed to Hello Sunshine, just as she’s still committed to Toth.

Did They Split Up?

There’s no evidence that Toth and Witherspoon were only staying together for the business. The two took a lovely romantic getaway for Toth’s birthday. Witherspoon regularly posts photos with her husband, so the two are still doing just fine.

Toth was even present for the premiere of Sing 2, so this divorce never came to fruition. Gossip Cop debunks stories all the time about Witherspoon and Toth getting divorced because she’s more famous than him. Her success is his success, plus she was already a household name when Toth met her.

Other Witherspoon Rumors

If Witherspoon isn’t fighting with Toth, then tabloids would have you believe she’s fighting with her bestie Jennifer Aniston. The Morning Show stars are, apparently, always jockeying for leadership of the AppleTV+ hit. It’s as if their decades-long friendship isn’t easily accessible public knowledge.

Recently, Witherspoon was slammed on Twitter for another lucrative endeavor. Her public support of NFTs made her a dreaded trending topic on Twitter, but it doesn’t look like she cares. Witherspoon and Toth both made a lot of money in 2021, and they aren’t getting ready to divide assets.