Top Prince Harry Story Of 2021: Going Through Alleged ‘Total Breakdown’ After Fights With Meghan Markle

No couple gets more tabloid attention than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Hundreds of stories came out in 2021 about the couple, and they’ve faced nearly every accusation under the sun. Our top 2021 Sussex rumor announced that Harry and Markle had the “fight to end all fights.”

Prince Harry ‘On The Verge Of A Total Breakdown’

The cover of Life & Style announced some juicy gossip, to say the least: Harry and Markle were fighting nonstop because Markle wouldn’t allow Queen Elizabeth to meet Lilibet Diana. Harry is so estranged from the royal family that every word from his mouth disappoints them. A source said, “all the drama is causing tension between Harry and Meghan.”

He decide to tick up for himself, but Markle wouldn’t hear it. A source said, “Harry stormed out of the house to get some breathing space and cool off…Meghan tried reaching him – there were loads of missed calls on his cellphone – but he just wouldn’t answer.” Harry eventually returned, and the two turned to couples counseling to stay together. The source concluded, “Harry says he’s confident that the birth of their daughter will bring him and Meghan closer together.”

Stopped Making Sense

Why would the tabloid report on a fight it said happened weeks ago? Tabloids aren’t exactly known for tact, so why wait? Harry and Markle had already welcomed their daughter when this story came out, so it was dead on arrival.

Furthermore, who would know the dialogue from this fight? Even if it did happen, only Harry and Markle would be accurate sources to talk about it. Both of them rightfully despise tabloids and would never talk to Life & Style. Gossip Cop busted this mother-of-all-fights story because it just didn’t add up.

How Are They Doing?

Despite having every public appearance gazed at through a microscope, Harry and Markle are still happily married entering 2021. They welcomed their second child, continue to sign lucrative deals, and generate controversy despite largely keeping themselves to themselves.

According to People, Markle and Harry are happier now than ever before. Their family of four is in a positive rhythm, and the freedom from the royal family means they continue to thrive.

Stories of friction between the Sussexes are a dime a dozen. Far too much ink has been spilled predicting their divorce or fostering contempt. Harry and Markle clearly love one another, so these stories are just laughable.