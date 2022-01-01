Top Pete Davidson Story Of 2021: ‘SNL’ Castmates Pushing Him To Quit Show

Even Pete Davidson is shocked at how long he has lasted on Saturday Night Live. The comedian turned tabloid legend has risen through the ranks of the show and become one of its most famous players. Our top Davidson rumor of 2021 surrounded his future on SNL. Apparently, his co-workers were showing him the door.

‘Doesn’t Contribute Much’

Per OK!, Davidson has few fans among his peers. An insider said, “Pete doesn’t contribute much to the writing, yet he’s the only one who gets star treatment. [Creator] Lorne Michaels allots him more time off than anybody.” The set turns cold whenever he’s around. An insider says, “He has the attitude that his life outside SNL is more important than anybody else’s.”

This interview was based on an interview Davidson did with Charlamagne Tha God where he cast doubt on his future with the show. “I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.” The problem with using this quote as evidence is that Davidson said it about a year before this story came out, so he filmed an entire season of SNL afterward.

Changing Landscape

This story says more about SNL than it does with Davidson. He’s a veteran of the show who’s earned his screentime. The fact that Davidson is allowed to leave the show so he can film a movie or two is not unique to him. In 2021, Kate McKinnon was absent for nearly half a season while she filmed the Joe Exotic TV series.

Lorne Michaels has reportedly grown more comfortable with part-time cast members. The show’s cast has reached an all-time high of 21, leaving little real estate for new incoming players.

As SNL continues to evolve, it still has Davidson on nearly every week to generate buzz. His love life dominated headlines throughout 2021, including his relationships with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and his burgeoning romance with Kim Kardashian. He’s doing pretty well for himself.

Other ‘SNL’ Stories

A few months after this story, OK! Attacked Davidson once more. It called him “arrogant and cocky” because of his luck in love. To be fair, he’s a movie star who’s currently dating a Kardashian, so he’s doing pretty well. Rumors still abound about Davidson leaving SNL for good, but with Michaels’ new system, he doesn’t really face any pressure to do so.