Top Meghan Markle Story Of 2021: Didn’t Speak To Prince Harry For 24 Hours After Massive Fight

It was a big year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple saw their business ventures flourish and even welcomed a daughter this year. But if you believe the tabloids, the last twelve months were even more eventful for the Sussexes than they let on. In fact, one magazine even claimed their marriage almost didn’t make it to 2022. Let’s take another look at the rumor.

Sussexes Suffer Through ‘Trip From Hell’?

In October, In Touch reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip recent trip to New York City was miserable, to say the least. While the couple seemed amicable in photographs, sources said things turned sour when the cameras stopped flashing. “Harry and Meghan smiled for the cameras during photo ops while they were in New York, but behind closed doors, they were miserable,” an insider dished.

“Harry and Meghan got into an explosive argument about Lilibet being christened in London,” the tipster confided. “What started off as Harry voicing some concerns spiraled into the nastiest fight they’ve ever had. What’s worse, their trip was being taped for some TV show, so they were wired and the fight was caught on audio!”

Apparently, Markle and Harry’s spat all started over Lilibet’s christening. “A royal christening is a recipe for disaster,” the tipster explains. “Besides having to deal with all the publicity that would come with it, Harry feels it makes sense to give his family more time to calm down. To be honest, he’d prefer to have a small, hassle-free christening for Lilibet in California.” But Markle kept pressing, insisting Lilibet needed to be christened in the UK to inherit her “princess title.”

But when Harry expressed his concerns, Markle left. The duke had no idea where his wife went, and she stood him up for their dinner plans. “He and Meghan didn’t speak in private for 24 hours,” the insider revealed. While Markle did eventually apologize for her disappearing act, the snitch confided that things were still “a little tense” between the duke and duchess. “They’ve decided to wait a little then reassess the [christening] situation. But, chances are, Meghan will get her way,” the source concluded.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Butt Heads Over Royal Christening?

This story was hard to believe for a few reasons. First of all, the tabloid’s “insider” was sketchy at best. While they went into great detail about why the couple was fighting, they failed to give any meaningful information about the fight itself. So, without any evidence to support this tipster’s claims, we didn’t see a reason to take this story seriously at all.

Besides, the Sussexes certainly didn’t look like they were in the middle of any kind of argument. They seemed thrilled to be in New York and even shared a sweet hug on stage at the Global Citizen Live concert. And in the time since this article was published, we haven’t seen any credible news of fights or even any updates on Lilibet’s christening. According to all available evidence, the Sussexes’ relationship has been strong this entire time.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

While this was certainly the most ridiculous story about the Sussexes that we covered this year, In Touch had no shortage of outrageous stories when it came to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Queen Elizabeth was dragging Harry and Markle to court over “$35 million in damages.” Then the tabloid alleged the queen banned Harry and Markle from the palace. And more recently, the outlet reported Harry was begging Markle to stop burning through money with her $3 million wardrobe. Obviously, In Touch isn’t reliable when it comes to the Sussexes.