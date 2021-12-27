Top Madonna Story 2021: Unrecognizable After $500,000 Plastic Surgery Spree

Madonna has been one of the biggest names in pop music since the ’80s. And in all that time, she’s been just as prevalent in the tabloids. This year, we saw quite a few shocking stories about the “Material Girl” singer. But after combing through the gossip, we chose our top Madonna story of 2021. Let’s check in on the wild rumor.

Madonna ‘Unrecognizable’ After Latest Round Of Plastic Surgery?

In April, New Idea reported there was something different about Madonna. “Full lips, smooth skin, and plump cheeks — the singer’s visage is unrecognizable!” one insider remarked. Recent photos of the singer uploaded to Instagram were raising some serious questions. Her “wrinkle-free, poreless, ageless face,” had many scratching their heads. Madonna’s new look was so baffling, that the magazine consulted a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated the star.

“She certainly had her lips augmented relative to her younger years,” the doctor explained. “Her cheeks are fuller, likely due to fat transfers from other areas of the body, and her brows are in a youthful elevated position which may be due to a brow lift.” One source even speculated that the operations came to a whopping $500,000 when all was said and done. “In Madonna’s world, money is no object when it comes to beauty,” the snitch revealed. “It’s no secret she spends lavishly on treatments and when you have that money, you can.”

Madonna Burning Through Money With Cosmetic Surgeries?

Here’s the deal: Madonna has definitely had work done. There’s no denying that the pop star isn’t afraid of going under the knife, and it’s totally possible she had recently gone for a touch-up. That being said, we have no reason to believe she dropped $500,000 on plastic surgery. That price tag is ridiculous, even for Madonna. What we do know for sure is that the star has a growing fondness for photoshop.

With all the editing she does to her photos, it’s next to impossible to guess what physical changes she’s actually made. If the magazine was pointing to a candid photo taken by someone else then maybe we’d take its claims a bit more seriously. But instead, the publication decided to analyze an Instagram photo that had likely been touched up beyond recognition.

The Tabloids On Madonna

While this magazine’s pricey headline stole the spot for our top Madonna story of the year, there were plenty of other contenders. Back in June, OK! reported Madonna was eloping with her boyfriend just to “grab headlines.” Then, the National Enquirer deemed Madonna “youth crazy,” insisting her face was “frightening” fans. And the National Enquirer also alleged Madonna had refused to give her boyfriend a raise despite him making “barely minimum wage.” Clearly, the tabloids are still fascinated by Madonna’s life after almost 40 years in the spotlight.