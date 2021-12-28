Top Kelly Clarkson Story Of 2021: Losing Friends Over ‘Nasty Habits’

For Kelly Clarkson, 2021 was a busy year. Between hosting her very own talk show, winning yet another season of The Voice, and navigating a difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the tabloids’ interest in her has been at an all-time high. So, after raking through the gossip, we managed to find our top Kelly Clarkson rumor of the year. Let’s take another look at the wild story.

Kelly Clarkson Alienating Friends With Her ‘Nasty Habits’?

Back in April, the Globe reported Kelly Clarkson’s social circle was shrinking, and it was all because of the American Idol winner’s “potty mouth.” Apparently, Clarkson’s unsavory behavior was getting worse as her divorce from Brandon Blackstock progressed. “She’s constantly making potty jokes and seems to get a rise out of shocking people,” an insider dished. “People are urging her to scale back on the belching, farting, and gross anecdotes because they’re a turnoff and make her look trashy.”

One story the singer always went back to was the time she used a trash can as a toilet. Sources said she was even making Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton feel uncomfortable. Her fellow Voice coaches were “thinking twice before inviting her to social events,” according to the snitch. But none of this was getting through to Clarkson. “As long as she’s got an audience, she’s just going to keep on doing !” the tipster exclaimed.

Kelly Clarkson Losing Friends Because Of Her ‘Potty Mouth’?

This story was distasteful and completely fabricated. This rumor stemmed from a single anecdote Clarkson shared on her show about having to relieve herself in a trash can backstage during a concert. It wasn’t a stunt or something she looked back on fondly, but rather an emergency situation where she did what she had to do.

But moreover, she likely wouldn’t have even shared the story if her talk-show guest, Clint Black, hadn’t brought up his own experience of using the bathroom on-stage first. All Clarkson was doing was relating to her guest, and she likely made him feel more comfortable talking about the taboo topic.

This was a completely isolated incident. While the magazine wanted its readers to think Clarkson has a fondness for pooping in public, that just isn’t the case. Clarkson has been a mainstay in the entertainment industry for over a decade, and she doesn’t have a reputation for being “gross” or having a “potty-mouth.” And since the tabloid has since abandoned this story altogether, it’s safe to say there was never any truth to it. All the outlet aimed to do was insult Clarkson — which is just sleazy journalism at its finest.

The Tabloid On Kelly Clarkson

The Globe repeatedly missed the mark when it came to Kelly Clarkson this year. Back in February, the tabloid claimed Clarkson was driving a wedge between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Then the outlet alleged the singer’s friends were urging her to go to a “fat farm.” And more recently, the magazine alleged Clarkson was furious at Shelton and Stefani for not inviting her to their wedding. Obviously, the Globe isn’t reliable at all when it comes to Clarkson.