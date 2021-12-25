Top Kanye West Story Of 2021: Ballooned To 300 Pounds After Being Devastated By Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West started 2021 in about the worst way you can: starting the divorce process. Kim Kardashian and West have dominated headlines more than usual this year as their breakup and lingering friendship continues to turn heads. Our top West rumor of 2021 believed the “Street Lights” singer was coping with the divorce by eating too much.

Over 300 Pounds

The Globe reported that West was eating his feelings. Friends were scared that his “wild food binges” would send him to an early grave. He was apparently indulging in a 6,000 calories-per-meal diet and had ballooned up to 310 pounds.

A source said, “He can put away six or seven sausage patties, ten or 12 rashers of bacon, four hash browns and still be hungry!” West will load up his coffee with at least eight sugar packets as well, then eat three or four Big Macs for lunch. An insider says, “Without Kim telling him to stay away from the fried food 24/7 and curb his habit of eating late at night, Kanye’s on the loose and eating what he chooses.”

Literally A Grocery List

Gossip Cop pointed out that West and Kardashian have lived apart for much of 2020 while he hunkered down in Wyoming, so this separation isn’t novel. This means Kardashian hasn’t controlled his diet in years, so why would he suddenly gain so much weight? This story devolved into a list of junk food, not unlike the famous SNL sketch “Taco Town.” We seriously doubt West eats four Big Macs a day.

This story was especially crass because West has been upfront about his liposuction. He infamously told TMZ: “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian]…I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction.” This led to an opioid dependency and subsequent hospitalization. Words matter and these words were tactless and disgusting.

How’s He Doing?

West’s woes were soothed somewhat by the success of Donda. He legally changed his name to “Ye” and buried the hatchet with Drake. All the while, he’s watched as Kardashian has started dating Pete Davidson. West has had a few flings this year, including one with Irina Shayk, but nothing too serious.

Other Bogus Stories

This is a helpful time to remind you that the Globe once claimed West would clone himself. He hasn’t done that, nor has he expressed any interest. This is simply not a valid source for West news.