Top Kaley Cuoco Story Of 2021: Romantically Reuniting With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Johnny Galecki After Surprise Divorce

Did Kaley Cuoco ever rekindle her romance with Johnny Galecki? Earlier this year, one tabloid claimed the Big Bang Theory co-stars were giving their relationship another try. As 2021 comes to an end, let’s take another look at this wild rumor.

Kaley Cuoco Reigniting ‘Big Bang Bond’?

Back in September, the National Enquirer reported Kaley Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook drove her back into the arms of her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki. Although Cuoco has been married twice since splitting from Galecki, an insider told the tabloid that he has “always been in her heart.” The two had a secret romance during their time on the award-winning sitcom, and although things ultimately didn’t work out, Cuoco had always wondered what could have been.

“Kaley feels like there’s unfinished business there,” the tipster explained. “She and Johnny never got the chance to have a proper relationship because they had to hide it from the world while working on the show.” The source noted that Cuoco and Galecki continued to carry on an on-screen relationship for years despite calling off their real-life romance. “Now, Johnny and Kaley are both free to get back together to renew their love,” the snitch concluded.

Kaley Cuoco Holding A Candle For Johnny Galecki?

This story was dead on arrival. While fans of The Big Bang Theory would surely rejoice to see Cuoco and Galecki reunite, it doesn’t look like it’s in the cards for a few reasons. First of all, the magazine was very quick to dismiss Cuoco’s two marriages after dating Galecki. That’s fairly solid proof that Cuoco managed to move on from her and Galecki’s romance.

Furthermore, the outlet failed to mention that Galecki carried on his own years-long relationship with a woman named Alaina Meyer. While the pair recently parted ways, they welcomed a son during their time together. It’s safe to say Galecki wasn’t waiting for Cuoco all these years either.

But that isn’t to say Cuoco and Galecki haven’t been in each other’s lives. In the ten years since they split, the co-stars remained extremely professional while working together and eventually went from colleagues to close friends. Galecki even posted a sweet tribute to Cuoco for her birthday on November 30.

Now, three months after this report was published, Cuoco still hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone, which is totally understandable given how fresh her divorce still is. From what we can tell, Cuoco is just enjoying the single life.

More Fantasy Relationships From The Tabloid

