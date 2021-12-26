Top John Travolta Story 2021: Reportedly Walking Away From Scientology After Falling Out

Is John Travolta leaving Scientology? The tabloids had a lot to say about Travolta this year, but one story took the cake. Let’s take another look at the wild rumor.

John Travolta Leaving Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

In mid-July, New Idea reported John Travolta was no longer the dedicated Scientologist that he once was. Ever since his wife Kelly Preston died of breast cancer, Travolta had started to doubt the controversial religion’s teachings. Travolta’s friends believed he was planning to leave the Church of Scientology once and for all.

“Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” an insider revealed to the tabloid. “It would give him closure—and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.” And since many celebrities, like Leah Remini and Laura Prepon, had left the religion in the last decade, it only seemed more likely that Travolta would defect next. But since Travolta held such a high position in the church, the fallout could be massive.

“Because of who he is, it’s likely John was privy to [a lot of things]. He could shed light on a number of scandals that have plagued the church over the years,” the tipster warned. “He could expose classified church information. What John could expose would be epic.” The only celebrity Scientologist could compare to Travolta would be Tom Cruise — and the Mission: Impossible star certainly wasn’t happy to hear about Travolta’s dissent.

“Tom and John have always tiptoed around each other, but they really got into it when Tom recently was informed that John was pulling away from the church,” the source insisted. “Tom didn’t change John’s mind about leaving, and John made no promises about keeping quiet.” Finally, the insider noted, “Next to Tom, he’s the face of Scientology. He could single-handedly bring down the whole church. John knows a lot. People—including Tom—should be nervous about what could come out.”

John Travolta Could ‘Spell The End’ Of Scientology?

This story was total speculation. While we don’t doubt Kelly Preston’s passing rocked John Travolta’s life, we have no reason to believe he’s questioning his faith because of it. In fact, the only relevant news circulating about Travolta this summer was the one-year anniversary of Preston’s death. It truly looked like the tabloid chose to take advantage of Travolta’s vulnerable time to invent stories about him. But while New Idea‘s version certainly stood out for its sheer absurdity, it wasn’t the only magazine to try this story.

Shortly after Preston passed, In Touch published a nearly identical report claiming Travolta had one foot out of the door of Scientology. Then the very same tabloid claimed Travolta was “breaking free” from the church. And just a couple of weeks before New Idea took a stab at the story, it claimed Travolta was “breaking away” from the religion.

And shortly after, OK! reported Travolta was “distancing himself” from the Church of Scientology. While all of these tabloids came to the same conclusion, their rationale differed from story to story. And in the time since these reports were published, Travolta hasn’t commented on the rumors at all. As far as we know, John Travolta is still a Scientologist.