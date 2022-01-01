Top George Clooney Story Of 2021: Amal Hit Him With $570 Million Divorce Threat

George and Amal Clooney have one of the most talked-about marriages in Hollywood. While the couple is beloved by many, that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from gossiping about their relationship. One tabloid even claimed the couple’s marriage was imploding, resulting in a pricey divorce battle. Let’s take another look at this rumor.

Amal Clooney Serves George A ‘$570 Million’ Divorce Ultimatum?

Back in January, the Globe published a story about the Clooneys that all the other tabloids failed to top for the rest of the year. According to the report, George Clooney wanted his aging parents to move in with him and Amal. As his mom and dad got up there in age, George couldn’t help but feel obligated to see them through their final years. “George’s parents are getting up there in age — his dad, Nick, is 86 and his mom, Nina, is 82 — and he feels it’s his duty to have them move out of their home in Kentucky and live with them in LA,” an insider revealed.

But there was one hitch in his plans: Amal. While George was rejoicing over all the time his kids would get to spend with their grandparents, Amal was “dead set against it.” She didn’t want the stress of dealing with George’s parents while raising their two kids and juggling careers. Apparently, the human rights lawyer even “gave George an ultimatum,” saying it’s either them or her. But George wasn’t going to settle for those options. “Now he’s scratching his head trying to come up with a solution for moving his parents in that Amal will accept — and make him happy too,” the tipster concluded.

What Really Happened With The Clooneys

There was absolutely no evidence to support this story then, and there certainly isn’t now. Almost a full year later, Clooney is still jet-setting around the world for his work. He certainly isn’t moving his parents into his house just yet since he rarely stays in one house for very long anyway. In fact, George is currently working on a project in Australia. While we don’t doubt George cares for his parents and takes care of them in other ways, this was just a totally baseless tale.

As for Amal, it’s outright offensive to suggest she’d be anything other than supportive of George’s decision. And even if she did have concerns, it seems out of character that she would immediately threaten divorce — especially over something as simple as wanting your parents to be cared for. This was just an extremely inaccurate portrait of the Clooneys’ marriage. Thankfully, few gave any credence to this rumor back then, and time has only proven just how wrong the tabloid was.

The Tabloid On George Clooney

While it failed to top this ludicrous story, the Globe gave us plenty of stories to choose from when looking for our top George Clooney story of the year. In September, the outlet reported the Clooneys’ marriage was “melting again” after a series of blow-out fights. Then the magazine claimed George left Amal and wasn’t looking back. And more recently, the tabloid did a complete turn-around, claiming they were actually expecting their third child together. Clearly, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to the Clooneys.