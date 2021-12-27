Top Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Story 2021: Reportedly Ready To Call It Quits On Marriage

Chrissy Teigen did her career no favors in 2021. A bullying scandal on Twitter rubbed the world the wrong way and she lost numerous sponsors. Our top Teigen rumor of 2021 claimed she’d lose more than that because her husband John Legend was tired of his wife’s bad press and decided to call it quits on their marriage.

‘$194 Million Fortune’ At Stake?

Legend was running for the hills, Woman’s Day said because his wife was embarrassing him. Teigen’s goodwill online dried up after hateful tweets directed at Courtney Stodden came to light. A source said, “this is not the woman he fell in love with and married. Legend felt pity and disappointment toward Teigen. One insider said, “friends are already whispering that this could be the end of their fairytale marriage.”

Teigen faced very real consequences for the Stodden tweet in the form of a lost book deal and canceled television show, but her husband’s stayed by her side all the way. When the bullying scandal came out, tabloids were quick to predict the end of this marriage, yet they’ve stayed together. It turns out Legend and Teigen are built on more than a positive Twitter reception.

How Are They Now?

The two didn’t break up, so this was obviously false. The family took a vacation to Italy when the scandal came out. On Teigen’s birthday, Legend called her “my everything.”

Just because Legend and Teigen are still together doesn’t mean Teigen’s won back the general public. Far from it. She and Legend threw a Squid Game-themed party for their rich friends that was widely panned. The hit Netflix series is about extreme wealth disparities, so the whole affair was super tone-deaf.

Rumors Did Not Stop

One outlet even reported that Legend would divorce Teigen over the bad press, but he was in on the whole thing. You don’t get a divorce over a party you paid for, attended, and enjoyed. There are numerous stories about Legend and Teigen breaking up for good. Any time Teigen lands in the publics’ bad graces, which is progressively frequent, some tabloid will claim he’s getting a divorce.

Woman’s Day loves divorce stories, but they’re almost always false. Hugh Jackman is still happily married to Deborra-Lee Furness, and The Clooneys are still married too. Quibi did not break up Resse Witherspoon and Jim Toth, contrary to what this tabloid would have you believe. Divorce is a lazy trope and nothing more, for this tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about.