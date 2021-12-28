Top Chris Pratt Story Of 2021: Reportedly Feuding With Maria Shriver And Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Family, Missing In Holiday Photo

Most folks know Chris Pratt from his slew of blockbusters, but few would think of him as a Kennedy. He married into the American dynasty when he tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Maria Shriver. Gossip Cop’s top Pratt story of the year saw him and Shriver fighting because his allegiance was to Hollywood, not Camelot.

‘A Regular No-Show’

Per OK!, Pratt had done little to ingratiate himself with his wife’s side of the family. He had stopped appearing at Kennedy functions so he could focus on his career. A source said the Parks and Recreation star “seems to have made it clear that being a Hollywood superstar is a top priority, and a lot of Katherine’s family, especially on mom Maria Shriver’s side, take issue with it.” The Kennedys just saw Pratt as a cocky, selfish man for his refusal to assimilate.

While it’s cute to think that Robert Kennedy and Pratt are technically related, there was nothing to this story. The same week this story came out, Shriver and her siblings accompanied Pratt for some Christmas tree shopping. The two sides obviously get along well or that never would have happened.

Furthermore, Pratt and Schwarzenegger live in Los Angeles, far removed from Nantucket and the Kennedy compound. Thanks to COVID-19, it’s rather ill-advised to go coast to coast just for a barbecue with your in-laws.

How Are They Doing?

Since this story came out there’s been some wonderful news for bot Pratt and the Kennedy family: Schwarzenegger is expecting another baby. While she and Pratt haven’t publicly announced anything, multiple sources told People that they’re expecting. Her baby bump was on display during a coffee run in Los Angeles. This is their second baby together and Pratt co-parents his eldest son Jack with Anna Faris.

More Bogus Stories

If tabloids like OK! really had the scoop, then Pratt and Schwarzennegger would have broken up years ago. Every couple of months there’s another story about the two fighting over his busy schedule as if he hasn’t been a successful actor throughout their entire relationship.

If it’s not the Kennedy side, then other outlets will tell you Pratt is disliked by the Schwarzenegger side of Katherine’s family. Even though Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger definitely get along, there are still loads of stories ready to tell you otherwise. Pratt gets along well with his wife’s family, so this whole in-law narrative is a load of hooey.