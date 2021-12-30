Top Celine Dion Story Of 2021: Planning Her Own Funeral After Health Crisis

Celine Dion is stalked by crummy rumors about her weight. Tabloids hold her figure up to a magnifying glass, then say she must be dying. Our top Dion rumor of 2021 said she was down to 95 pounds and planning her own funeral.

Facing A Health Crisis

Doctors for the National Enquirer took turns diagnosing Dion with every ailment under the sun after she canceled her Las Vegas residency. One said, “She seems to have extreme difficulty swallowing, which is caused by nerve damage. The weight loss could be the result of nerve damage.” An insider said her body couldn’t handle the stress of her return to the stage, so she’d gone down to 95 pounds.

A source said she was still deep in mourning over the death of her husband, René Angélil: “She’s totally exhausted, mentally drained, and anxiety-ridden. She’s talking like she fears the end is near.” Dion decided to get buried right next to him, so she already planning her funeral.

The doctors in this story, surprise surprise, had never treated Dion. They just looked at a photograph of her and diagnosed her with fatal nerve damage. While Dion was forced to cancel her residency, she was still planning to go on tour in 2022. This means her current issues are temporary, not chronic, and she’s clearly not on death’s door.

It’s totally possible that Dion has already purchased her plot since that’s pretty common when one’s partner dies. Family plots are popular, but who knows if that’s what Dion wants. Securing a burial plot is hardly the same as depressingly planning your own funeral.

The details of Dion’s health are private, but there’s reason to have hope. She still plans to hit the road next year with tickets on sale now. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer also posted a Christmas message on Instagram, so it seems like she’s in high spirits.

This was nothing more than another “Celine Dion is dying” story that evoked the actual tragic death of her husband to sell magazines. The Enquirer regularly attacks Dion and others for the shape of their bodies and it’s just despicable.

It attacked her for being too skinny, and once said she was a plastic surgery disaster. Stars like Dion and Angelina Jolie face especially harsh scrutiny over how they look. Neither has died, so this tabloid has no idea what it’s talking about.