Top Bill Clinton Story 2021: Getting $120 Million Divorce After Health Crisis

Is Bill Clinton planning to divorce Hillary? While the tabloids spread plenty of rumors about the Clinton family this year, one outlet went as far as to claim the former president was leaving his wife after nearly dying. Let’s take another look at the story.

Bill Clinton Seeking ‘$120 Million Divorce’?

Just this month, the Globe reported Bill and Hillary Clinton’s marriage was as good as dead. According to the article, Bill’s recent stint in the hospital left him with a new lease on life, and he didn’t want to waste any more time being married to Hillary. “Bill no longer cares what people think after his hospital stay,” an insider confided. “For years, he was concerned about keeping up appearances, first for the sake of his own political career and then to further Hillary’s run for the White House and finally for the success of their charitable foundation.”

The tipster went on, “He’s no longer willing to live a lie, even for the benefit of his three grandchildren from daughter Chelsea. He was only 60 minutes from death and it forced him to rethink all of his priorities.” But a doctor who hadn’t treated Bill warned that the stress of a divorce could take his fragile health over the edge. “The stress of divorce, combined with his recent medical emergency, has seemingly had a tremendous effect on his body weight,” the expert explained. “Divorce is the most upsetting lifestyle development I can think of!”

Bill Clinton Rushing Into ‘Deathbed Divorce’?

This report was wrong for a few reasons. First of all, Bill may have been ill, but he wasn’t exactly on his “deathbed.” Sure, the former president stayed a few nights in the hospital, but his team was adamant that his sepsis wasn’t acute. Shortly after receiving antibiotics, Bill was allowed to go home. If he hadn’t sought treatment, who knows how bad things could have gotten? But, thankfully, he caught it early, and it looks like he’s on the road to recovery.

A spokesperson for Bill recently soothed any worries the public may have been holding onto. The latest update on the politician read, “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.” With that in mind, we seriously doubt he’s making any rash decisions about his marriage based solely on his recent illness.

The Tabloid On The Clintons

It’s no surprise that our top Bill Clinton story of the year came from the Globe. The tabloid has a long history of lying about the Clintons, and this report was no different. Last year, the magazine alleged Bill was secretly dying from cancer. Then the outlet reported “ballooning” Hillary Clinton was facing her own health crisis. And as recently as November, the publication alleged Bill was “on the brink of death.” Given the Globe‘s reputation, we knew better than to trust anything it said about the 42nd U.S. President.