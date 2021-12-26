Top Alex Rodriguez Story Of 2021: Allegedly Telling Pals Jennifer Lopez ‘Strikes Out In Bed’ After Breakup

It’s crazy to think how much changed for Alex Rodriguez in 2021. At the beginning of the year, he and Jennifer Lopez were deciding when to get married, and well, that didn’t work out. The top Rodriguez story of the year is all about the former Seattle Mariner badmouthing Lopez for being a lousy lover.

‘Strikes Out In Bed’

In a misguided attempt at revenge, the National Enquirer claimed Rodriguez was disparaging Lopez’s sexual performance. An insider said, “They were barely intimate for the best part of a year before calling it quits.” Any display of PDA was purely for the cameras, for the two secretly slept in separate bedrooms. A source concluded that Lopez would “likely admit things really petered out toward the end when the lack of trust set in.”

Every so often, Gossip Cop encounters a tabloid story too lascivious to be true. The spotlight shone brightly on Rodriguez and Lopez after the breakup, with both keeping their heads down and not publicly addressing the other. Fans studied Instagram to track likes and photo-removals.

Bearing this in mind, if Rodriguez actually started telling the world about Lopez’s sexual performance, then you would have heard about it someplace else. Rodriguez never said a word and focused on his kids instead. The Enquirer just published as juicy a story as possible, but that didn’t make it true.

What Are They Up To Now?

Jennifer Lopez famously rebounded with Ben Affleck. Not long after this story came out, the Gigli co-stars began a PDA-filled romp around Los Angeles, sending nostalgic hearts aflutter. They’re still together at year’s end with rumors flying about weddings and children on the horizon.

As for Rodriguez, he hasn’t publicly re-entered the dating sphere. The rumor mill churns with stories of texts to Real Housewives stars, but it looks like he’s still single. Rodriguez has never had trouble finding partners, so he’s probably just taking his time after such a major breakup.

It’s Only Gotten Worse

In the months following this bedroom brouhaha, the Enquirer has continued to demonstrate why it shouldn’t be trusted. Specifically, it’s missed the mark with Rodriguez stories. It called Rodriguez a humiliated horndog determined to get Lopez back, but this never came to pass. Recently, it invented a romance between Rodriguez and Demi Moore in some strange bid to make Lopez jealous.

Apart from a friendly dinner nearly a decade ago, Rodriguez and Moore have nothing to do with one another. Rodriguez and Lopez have approached their breakup very differently, but neither spilled lurid details to the press.