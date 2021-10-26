Tony Danza’s Friends Worried He’s Suffering Life-Threatening Health Crisis?

Is Tony Danza on the verge of death? One report says his friends are worried that he’s in the midst of a serious health crisis. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Fret Over Frail Photos’

According to the National Enquirer, shocking new photos of Danza have his friends reeling. “I’ve never seen him look so feeble,” one insider says. “He’s always been the picture of health — and now he looks like he should be in the hospital.” His friends are scared.

One doctor says Danza has “lost a tremendous amount of muscle.” Weight loss without explanation is always causing for alarm, and could suggest “a hidden disease, such as a tumor.” The same doctor says, “If he lost this weight through a successful diet and exercise program, it could be healthful and not suggest any disease.” A different doctor calls the weight loss “truly alarming… I would recommend he have tests to ensure he is not courting colon, lung, or prostate cancers that prey on men his age.”

How Is Tony Danza?

The proof is in the fine print. In teeny-tiny letters beneath this story, the tabloid admits “the doctor’s quoted in this article have not treated Tony Danza.” This is painfully obvious considering what the first one said. The doctor waffles between saying “he’s healthy” and he has cancer. This is just inane speculation from folks who have probably never even met Danza.

One person who does have direct access to the Who’s the Boss star would be his rep. According to Danza’s rep, he’s “as healthy as he’s ever been.” Gossip Cop is more comfortable trusting this source rather than some bogus doctors.

Beyond Compare

This tabloid also personifies a classic tabloid trope: comparing photos from the present to photos from the 1970s. Here, it compares a recent photo of Danza to how he looked on Taxi in 1978.

Other than Paul Rudd, everyone is going to age a bit over 40+ years. It’s an unfair comparison, and it pops up anytime a tabloid wants to attack an older celebrity. The Globe did the exact same thing when it attacked Henry Winkler and Kurt Russell. Tony Danza at 70 looks largely the same as Tony Danza at 65, so he’s doing fine.

Other ‘Dying’ Stars

This tabloid predicts death constantly. It’s promised the grim reaper was coming for Woody Allen, Chevy Chase, and Liza Minelli to name only a few, yet they’re all still alive. Clearly, the crystal balls at the National Enquirer cannot be trusted. Danza’s fine, so you should disregard this story.