Tom Selleck’s Marriage Allegedly In Crisis After Refusing To Quit ‘Blue Bloods,’ Unverified Source Claims

Did Tom Selleck choose his career over more family time, further delaying his retirement plans? According to one tabloid, Selleck backtracked on quitting the show Blue Bloods, leaving his wife, Jillie Mack, furious. Gossip Cop investigates to see how fragile Selleck’s marriage is right now.

‘Blue Blood Tom’s Marriage Crisis!’

According to the National Enquirer, Tom Selleck has “some explaining to do” after failing to quit Blue Bloods as he promised. Apparently, Selleck “had a change of heart because he didn’t want to say goodbye to his castmates,” the tabloid says. To sweeten the deal, ABC executives let Selleck be the executive producer for the show’s twelfth season. Despite the nice promotion, insiders say it comes “at the expense of personal time.”

Sources also dish that Mack assumed Selleck was going to retire after the show’s most recent season. But, now that Selleck is continuing to work, she’s “worked up.” “Just a few months ago, he was talking about wanting balance in his life for his family and himself, and now he’s giving up more time for the show,” the insider notes. Because Selleck is further delaying his retirement to spend more time on set, insiders remark, “He’s got a lot of making up to do where Jillie’s concerned!”

Is Tom Selleck Headed Towards Divorce?

The National Enquirer makes some pretty shocking points with its latest story on Tom Selleck. However, Gossip Cop in no way believes Selleck and Mack are on the verge of divorce. Simply based on this magazine’s previous incorrect stories on Selleck, we feel pretty confident not giving this one any real credit.

In 2019, the tabloid alleged Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods because of an “incurable disease.” According to an unnamed insider, Selleck suffered from “crippling arthritis” and was “falling apart” because of it. Obviously, the story was false, as Selleck continues to star in Blue Bloods today. Also, the actor’s rep assured Gossip Cop the rumor was “unequivocally not true.” Given that no other outlet reported on Selleck’s alleged plans to quit the program in either 2019 or now, it’s clear the outlet isn’t worth trusting.

Why Are The Tabloids Obsessed With Tom Selleck?

The National Enquirer isn’t the only outlet to publish false rumors about Tom Selleck’s acting career. Last year, Star also claimed Selleck was leaving Hollywood for good to spend more time with his family instead. Insiders leaked that the actor had “more than enough money” and a “love-hate relationship” with the industry, causing him to leave Hollywood. Again, the story was based on no reliable evidence, making it easy to debunk. Selleck’s career and marriage look to be in as fine shape as ever.