Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Allegedly Fighting Over What To Do With Controversial Son Chet, Latest Gossip Says

Are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on the brink of a split? One report says the two are heartbroken over the behavior of son Chet Hanks, and it’s taking a serious toll on their marriage. Here’s what we know.

‘Tom & Rita’s Family Heartbreak’

According to Woman’s Day, the famous differences between Tom and Chet Hanks are taking their toll. The Philadelphia star is reportedly now fighting with Wilson over Chet, who lashed out in public over his childhood. A source explains, “Chet is obviously in pain, and it kills them both.” The two are up all night nowadays worried sick about Chet and trying to figure out how they can help him, an insider explains.

In a recent rant, Chet said that he “didn’t have a strong male role model” who could help him stay in line. “Tom and Rita have been at loggerheads over how to deal with Chet for years, to the detriment of their own relationship,” an insider explains. Tom apparently wanted to distance himself from Chet, while Wilson was anxious to help him. After Chet claimed COVID-19 was a hoax, his parents—who were one of first celebrities to contract the virus—fought over whether or not to speak up.

A source concludes, “Tom and Rita rarely fight, but when they do, it’s over Chet.” The two feel like they’ve lost their son for good.

What’s Going On With The Hanks Family?

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks appear to be on the exact same page regarding Chet: say nothing. The two haven’t commented on their 31-year-old son. Even as Chet called COVID-19 the “flu,” the two have kept a tight lip. For what it’s worth, Chet now says he’s done talking about his parents. For everyone’s sake, that might be for the best.

There’s no way some random anonymous insiders from Woman’s Day could know the frequency of Wilson and Hanks’ fights. This is impossible information from a pretty private couple. Gossip Cop can’t imagine the two are thrilled about their son’s behavior, but we seriously doubt someone who knew their true feelings would spill the beans to this crummy outlet.

A Checkered History

Woman’s Day has cried divorce many times for Hanks and Wilson. This story about Chet troubling their marriage is almost an exact duplicate of a story last December. It claimed the two were fighting nonstop with Chet. It’s just reprinting the same drivel out of sloth and opportunity.

Chet has given tabloids tons of ammunition in stories about his folks. In Touch ran a cover story based on his comments declaring Wilson the “wife from hell!” Chet may not be an unbiased source of information in this situation, and the story had no other proof. In reality, Hanks and Wilson are still going strong after 30-plus years together.

