Tom Hanks’ Marriage Allegedly ‘In Crisis,’ Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Reportedly ‘Blacklisted’ In Hollywood, And More Celeb Gossip

Every week, the tabloids claim another celebrity couple is courting ruin in one way or another. This week an outlet alleged that Jackie Chan is being forced to retire by his wife following a cheating scandal.

Another beloved celebrity duo, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, are apparently struggling in Hollywood after Kutcher allegedly got the pair of them “blacklisted.”

Tom Hanks has reportedly also been experiencing struggles in his own marriage thanks to his son, Chet. The recent scandals brought on by their son have apparently put a strain on Rita Wilson and Hanks’ marriage that has some sources claiming the two are “in crisis.”

The tabloids are never short on rumors, but these are the most scandalous pieces of gossip we encountered this week.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Struggling In Hollywood After He Got Them ‘Blacklisted?’

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

According to this week’s edition of New Idea, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis are facing repercussions from his short-lived marriage to Demi Moore. Despite the fact that Kutcher and Moore have been divorced for nearly a decade at this point, Moore’s memoirs, released last year, supposedly cast a pall over both Kunis and Kutcher’s careers. It wasn’t Moore, however, who was allegedly behind the cold shoulder experienced by Kutcher and Kunis in recent days.

The surprising actress behind the so-called blacklisting can be learned through this link.

Jackie Chan Being Forced To Retire By Wife After Cheating Scandal?

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

Jackie Chan is still facing consequences from his affair that led to the birth of his love child. The Globe reports that Chan’s wife, Joan Lin, is waging a campaign to get the martial arts actor to retire. A source told the tabloid, “She’s not going to divorce him, but she’s not going to be pleasant about it either!”

Why the incident, which occurred two decades ago, is once again coming up can be read here.

Tom Hanks’ Marriage To Rita Wilson ‘In Crisis’ Over Son Chet?

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In Women’s Day this week, we found a story about the “crisis” Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are trying to work through. The trouble between the two was supposedly caused by their son, Chet, who has experienced a wave of scandals over the last few years. Hanks and Wilson are reportedly at odds about how to deal with their erstwhile son, which has led to tensions in their relationship.

A rehashing of those scandals, and where each parent stands on what to do about them, are readable through here.

