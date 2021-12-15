Tom Hanks Gossip: Marriage To Rita Wilson Allegedly ‘In Crisis’ Over Son Chet

Is Chet Hanks‘ troubling behavior tearing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson apart? One tabloid claims Hanks and Wilson are at odds over what to do about their son. Here’s what we know about the famous family’s latest “crisis.”

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Hiding ‘Private Pain’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Chet Hanks’ recent legal troubles have thrown a wrench into Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s marriage. While Hanks and Wilson have been going strong for 32 years, the only thing that could ever jeopardize their union is their son. “Tom and Rita have one of Hollywood’s most admired and enduring marriages for a reason — they’re absolutely perfect together,” an inside source spills to the tabloid.

But now, the couple is at odds over how to handle their son’s behavior. After months of fielding allegations of racism and airing his anti-vaccine beliefs, Chet faced real legal trouble. In March, Chet’s ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker was granted a restraining order against him after he allegedly robbed, assaulted, battered, and threatened her. The whole ordeal left Chet branded as an abuser and banned from possessing a firearm.

“Tom and Rita really are the most lovely couple, and it just goes to show that behind closed doors, you never know what a person is dealing with,” the tipster dishes.

“They were at a loss. They love Chet and always will, but it was the first time they were at odds with each other as parents. Tom wanted to publicly address some of Chet’s allegations. He worried it was going to do real damage to their family, but Rita wouldn’t hear of it. Despite privately being seriously disappointed with some of Chet’s past behavior, her view is that he’s still their son and they should not air dirty laundry. In the end, Rita won out.”

Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson ‘At Odds’ Over How To Address Son’s Behavior?

There’s simply no evidence to support this story. While it’s clear there has been some tension between Chet and his parents, Hanks and Wilson have stayed tight-lipped. We have no reason to believe they disagreed over how to address Chet’s behavior since they both ultimately stayed mum about it. Besides, the latest development in the Chet Hanks saga was in March, so why did this “insider” wait so long to go to the tabloid?

But more importantly, why did they go to the tabloid at all? We seriously doubt anyone that cares for the family is dishing their dirt to a random tabloid. The most likely scenario is that this story was entirely made-up. We’re sure Chet’s time in the spotlight hasn’t been pleasant for Hanks and Wilson, especially given his comments about his parents, but there’s no reason to take shots at their marriage. According to all available evidence, they’ve been going strong this entire time.

The Tabloid On Other Famous Couples

This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day claimed a famous couple was struggling when they were actually doing just fine. Not too long ago, the tabloid alleged Reese Witherspoon stepped out with another man as her marriage to Jim Toth fell apart. Then the magazine claimed Blake Lively made Ryan Reynolds “quit Hollywood.” And more recently, the publication reported Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were “living separate lives.” Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t an authority on famous marriages.

Our Favorite Gift Ideas For The Holidays

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why