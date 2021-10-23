Tom Cruise’s Unrecognizable Face Is The Result Of Botox Overkill And Weight Gain?

Tom Cruise looks a little different these days. Tabloids and fans alike think his cheeks have gotten noticeably fuller. Gossip Cop investigates.

Tom Cruise’s Gone From ‘Chiseled’ To ‘Fuller’?

According to In Touch, Cruise’s face is looking a little stranger these days. The Interview with the Vampire star recently attended a Dodgers game where his face looked a bit puffier than usual. This wouldn’t really be news, but Cruise’s chiseled face is iconic. As one Twitter user remarked, “Mission impossible to recognize.”

The tabloid reveals that Cruise’s face is the result of Botox overkill, fillers, and a grueling schedule. A plastic surgeon says, “His eyes appear to be pretty fatigued… he looks older than he’s ever looked — and it looks like he’s gained a lot of weight.” Another doctor says, “His eyebrows are also a little on the low side, which indicates he could have had Botox in his forehead as well.”

Another source blames Hayley Atwell for the weight gain, saying, “Doesn’t everyone who settles into a new relationship put on some pounds?” The Botox is also her fault as well, the insider argues. “Tom is 20 years older than her, so of course he’s trying to look as young as possible. But he went a little too far with the Botox and fillers this time.”

What’s Going On With Cruise?

It’s true that Tom Cruise made waves when he didn’t look 100% like Cruise. In Touch is a little bit late to the party with this entire story. Gossip Cop already debunked the National Enquirer’s story about a Botox obsession, while the Globe already blamed his weight gain on Hayley Atwell.

In another story, that tabloid had already tried citing speculating doctors to say Cruise could be hurting himself. These doctors have never treated Cruise, so their opinion is hardly trustworthy. Every inch of this In Touch story has been covered before.

All of these stories claim to have answers for the Cruise face conundrum, but none of them could possibly know what’s going on. Cruise’s personal life is notoriously hard to read. For one thing, it was never even confirmed that he and Atwell ever dated, let alone broke up. In Touch sounds so certain, yet it hedges its bet between romance and botox.

There’s History Here

This is the same tabloid that ran a cover story about Tom Cruise leaving Scientology, yet he’s still a devoted member. It also promised a tell-all with Howard Stern, but that never happened. Its Cruise coverage is a joke, so you can not trust this weight/Botox/Hayley Atwell story.

Unless Cruise sits back down with Oprah Winfrey, which is doubtful on its own, we’ll probably never know what exactly is going on. It could be Botox, sure, or it could be his face just aging naturally. Whatever it is, there’s no way this tabloid has any real insight into his life or appearance.